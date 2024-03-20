SP approves reso for temporary Holy Week road closures

THE 20th City Council approved via suspended rules the resolution for the temporary road closure for Holy Week during the regular session held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

Conrado Baluran, councilor of the third district and chairman of the Committee on Transportation and Communication proposed the resolution titled, “An Ordinance for the Temporary Closure of Roads to Vehicular Traffic on Specified Dates, Times, and Purposes for this Year’s Holy Week Celebrations.” This decision underscores the city's commitment to facilitating peaceful and meaningful religious observances.

The resolution includes provisions for the temporary closure of designated roads, notably the stretch between Bolton St. and C.M. Recto Avenue in front of the San Pedro Cathedral.

These closures will be in effect for the entire duration of Holy Week and Easter celebrations, from March 24, 2024, at 5 a.m. until March 31, 2024, at 8 p.m. This aligns with the installation and restoration of a steel structure for the blessing of fire and the traditional re-enactment of the “sugat.”

Additionally, major thoroughfares will accommodate the traditional Way of the Cross procession at 3 a.m., followed by the Santo Entiero procession at 3 p.m. on March 29, 2024, Good Friday.

The routes will follow designated paths from Felcris Centrale to San Pedro Cathedral, passing through several streets including Quimpo Boulevard, Rizal Extension, Bonifacio Street, C. De Jesus St. near the University of the Immaculate Conception, C.M. Recto Avenue, Roxas Extension along the Red Cross Building, Ponciano Street, Legaspi Street, Magallanes Street, Bonifacio Rotonda, and then returning to the cathedral.

The resolution was prompted by a request letter from Rev. Fr. Voltaire P. Dimol, Parish Administrator of San Pedro Cathedral Parish, urging the City Council to approve measures in line with Holy Week observances.

Baluran emphasizes the importance of these measures in ensuring the safety and solemnity of Holy Week observances.

City officials urged residents to adhere to the temporary road closures and cooperate with authorities during this period. Karl Bryan Porras/DNSC Intern