SP calls Davao Light over power rate hike

The 20th Davao City Council has invited Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to the next session to explain the recent increase in power rates.

Councilor Louie John J. Bonguyan stated in a media interview on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that Davao Light has been invited to clarify the reasons behind the electricity rate hike and its timeline.

“We like for them to be here in the council para i-explain sa atoa ngano gasaka ang atoang kuryente para pod makabalo ang atoang fellow Dabawenyos kita baya kay very dependent sa ilaha (We want them to address the council to explain why our electricity rates have gone up, ensuring our fellow Dabawenyos are well-informed, given our high dependence on them),” he said.

Bonguyan, chair of the energy and water committee, emphasized the council’s interest in understanding the rationale behind the rate increase, especially as Davao Light attributes it to the El Niño phenomenon despite rains in January and February before the drought from March to May.

He hopes Davao Light can justify the rate adjustment, noting widespread concerns among Dabawenyos about noticeable differences in their recent electricity bills.

Bonguyan said that even small changes, such as a few cents or pesos, can significantly impact those with high electricity usage.

Earlier, Fermin Edillion from Davao Light’s Reputation Enhancement Department announced an impending rate increase for June due to El Niño affecting hydro plants and high rates from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). The exact rates are expected to be confirmed this week and reflected in the June 15 billing. RGP