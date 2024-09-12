SP delays persona non grata declaration vs Torre

City Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III, in an ambush interview, said the issue has not yet been discussed among council members.

However, given the recent withdrawal of 2,000 police personnel from the KOJC compound after Quiboloy's "surrender" to authorities, the declaration seems unlikely for now.

"I hope dili na ta mag-pass but still we are discussing that (I hope we don’t have to pass that, but we are still discussing it)," Zozobrado said in an ambush interview Tuesday, September 10.

Declaring someone persona non grata, which translates to "an unwelcome person," has no legal consequence, Zozobrado explained, noting that it is merely a symbolic gesture.

"We can always declare him persona non grata anytime, but what effect would that give sa iyaha kung di man gihapon siya muila (We can always declare him persona non grata anytime, but what effect would it have if he doesn’t acknowledge it)," he added.

Zozobrado, a lawyer and author of the resolution passed on September 10, 2024, also urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate the unauthorized use of police uniforms by civilians, allegedly approved by Torre during the KOJC operation.

He cited violations of Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (usurpation of authority) and Article 179 (illegal use of uniforms and insignias), as well as City Ordinance 0361-17, which prohibits the unauthorized use of law enforcement uniforms in the city.

Torre has yet to comment on the resolution or the possible persona non grata declaration but recently stated he is willing to face any legal charges related to the KOJC standoff.

Documents circulating on social media revealed that Torre had previously been declared persona non grata by the Samar Provincial Board during his time as director of the Samar Police Provincial Office for failing to curb criminality in Calbayog City.

Persona non grata list

Davao City has declared other figures persona non grata in the past, including former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello in 2022 for calling the city the "drug center" of southern Philippines, and former senator Antonio Trillanes in 2018 for portraying Davao as the most dangerous city in the country.

Comedian Ramon Bautista was also declared persona non grata in 2014 for making an inappropriate joke about women in Davao during the Kadayawan Festival. "Hipon" is a street slang term used to describe a woman with an attractive body but an unappealing face. RGL