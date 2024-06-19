SP designates May 3 as Liberation Day

THE 20th Davao Council has approved on the third and final reading an ordinance designating May 3 of every year as Davao City Liberation Day, observed as a working holiday.

Councilor Pilar C. Braga announced during the Aprobado sa Konseho session on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod, that this ordinance commemorates the city's liberation from invaders during World War II.

She added, “Karon, special request gyud ni sa atong mga sons and daughters, mga veterans nato, to make it official already- the liberation of Davao, May 3 every year

(This is a special request from our sons and daughters, our veterans, to officially recognize May 3 as Davao's Liberation Day).'

The ordinance, named "Davao Liberation Day," aligns with Proclamation Order No. 653, Series of 1993, issued by Former President Fidel V. Ramos, urging local governments to honor the liberation anniversaries from World War II in the Philippines.

Its goal is to cultivate pride and historical awareness among Dabawenyos, particularly the youth, regarding the significance of May 3, marking Davao's liberation from the Japanese occupation in 1945.

The ordinance aims to promote patriotism, peace, and national love, values exemplified by veterans who fought for freedom.

Braga, who chairs the committee on education, science, technology, arts, and culture and initiated the ordinance, outlined plans for commemorative activities. These include flag-raising ceremonies, wreath-laying at memorials, and a bell-ringing ceremony at 7 am, organized in collaboration with government and civic organizations.

She underscored the historic importance of this year's observance, marking the transition from a private celebration to an officially recognized working holiday in Davao City, signifying a significant milestone in the city's commemorative history. Andrea Caroline Enya G. Plaza/Addu Intern