SP fetes 6 Dabawenyo social workers licensure exam toppers

SIX Dabawenyo social workers who ranked among the country’s top performers in the September 2026 Social Workers Licensure Examination (SWLE) were honored by the Davao City Council, celebrating not only their excellence but also their commitment to make a positive difference in the lives of every Dabawenyo.

During her privilege speech on Tuesday, Councilor Antoinette G. Principe of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology commended their achievement that goes beyond the examination rankings, pointing out the vital role social workers play in protecting vulnerable individuals and helping communities overcome various challenges.

Leading Davao City’s top performers is Shane G. Sulapas of the University of Mindanao (UM), who clinched sixth place nationwide, followed by fellow university graduate Mark Joseph A. Tamon at seventh place.

Benedict Cornella of Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) secured eighth place, while Ma. Eloisa Recustodio from Assumption College of Davao (ACD) ranked ninth.

Completing Davao City’s national exam toppers were Regine B. Lopez and Charlotte B. Getis, both from UM, tying for 10th place.

“These six topnotchers give us reason to be proud and hopeful. Their achievement reminds us that Davao City continues to nurture individuals who can excel in their chosen fields and, at the same time, help address the needs of our communities,” Principe said.

She likewise recognized the contributions of UM, HCDC and ACD as well as the faculty members, school administrators and families who supported the six topnotchers throughout their journey.

As the new professionals move forward in their careers, Principe urged them to carry their accomplishments with humility and fulfill their responsibilities with compassion, integrity and a genuine commitment to public service.

“May you never lose sight of the people behind the cases, the families behind the statistics, and the human stories behind every social problem you encounter. May your knowledge be matched by compassion, your competence by integrity, and your success by a continuing commitment to serve. And may you always remember that the true measure of your profession is not only how well you perform, but also how many lives you help improve,” she added.

To mark the achievement, Principe sponsored a resolution recognizing and honoring Davao City’s topnotchers in the September 2026 Licensure Examination for Social Workers. CIO