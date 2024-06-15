SP lauds UM for achievement in THE Impact Rankings 2024

THE 20th Davao City Council honored the University of Mindanao (UM) for its achievement in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, recognizing its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Councilor Pilar Braga, chair of the Committee on Education, Science, Technology, Arts, and Culture, highlighted UM's milestone during the 22nd Regular Session of the City Council on June 11, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

UM was ranked among 2,152 universities from 125 countries for its dedication to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

UM celebrated its inaugural inclusion in the global assessment in a Facebook post on June 12, 2024, becoming one of 56 Philippine schools recognized in the ranking.

“UM's technical excellence positions it as a regional leader in driving impactful change. This momentous achievement amplifies UM's role as a catalyst for sustainable development, propelling it toward a future marked by innovation and global relevance,” UM stated.

Reynaldo Castro, vice president for the External Relations and International Affairs Office, emphasized UM's ongoing commitment beyond the recognized SDGs, integrating these efforts into their Institutional Strategic Plan to address global challenges comprehensively.

“These programs and strategies are incorporated in our Institutional Strategic Plan and are monitored and evaluated regularly. By incorporating this agenda into the institution’s strategic plan, we underscore our holistic approach to global challenges, and we recognize our critical role in driving sustainable change,” he said.

Castro also said that UM's placement serves as a strong indicator of the university's dedication to addressing global challenges, particularly in environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and partnerships.

In addition to UM, the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) also earned a spot in the THE Impact Rankings, placing among the top universities in Mindanao.

UIC was acknowledged for its contributions to SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 5: Gender Equality, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

“The university celebrates the community's tireless efforts to drive positive change through sustainable practices, cutting-edge research, and unwavering community service,” UIC wrote in its June 13 post.