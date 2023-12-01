SP OKs Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance

The 20th Council approved the Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance of 2023 in its final reading during the 45th regular session on Friday morning, December 1, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

According to Section 4 of the ordinance, no poles should obstruct roads, sidewalks, and alleys in the city. Utility companies must relocate their installations to the dominant pole within seven days of receiving notice.

Clustered poles in public spaces, including sidewalks, roadsides, and parks are prohibited, with exceptions only for those incapable of accommodating additional electrical, internet, cable TV, and communication equipment.

The ordinance enforces compliance with Republic Act 11361, the "Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act," ensuring unimpeded sub-transmission and distribution systems without dangerous obstructions from air spaces, land, and surrounding areas.

The City Engineer's Office (CEO) will identify and transfer least-used poles to a dominant pole, upgraded to bear attachment weight.

Telecom companies must remove dangling and untraceable lines, prioritizing unsafe ones.

Companies must submit to the CEO their “Unused Telecommunication Lines & Cables Removal Plan" for the year indicating important information such as pole number, coordinates, street name, barangay, and target completion date.

Discouraging the use of telco copper lines on poles, color coding, and table hangers will be implemented.

Vertical clearance limiters on strategic roads will be enforced by the CEO and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Priority areas for pole attachment brackets and tension limiters include key roads throughout the city, including Quirino Avenue, Ramon Magsaysay Avenue, Quezon Boulevard, R. Castillo Street, Cabaguio Avenue, Maa Road, F. Torres Street, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao-Cotabato Road, Daan Maharlika Highway from Lasang to Lanang, Cabantian Road, Indangan Road, Bacaca Road, MacArthur Highway, Matina Aplaya Road, Ecoland Drive, downtown streets, Toril, and Calinan.

Utility companies have three years to comply with regulations, including elevating utility lines to at least 18 feet high, attaching cables on pole brackets, removing unused lines, correcting substandard installations, and adhering to all provisions.

Failure to comply will result in a Notice of Violation or Notice of Compliance Order, with a penalty of P300 per pole per day until compliance. Non-payment may lead to business permit non-renewal.

Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr., the chairperson of the Oversight Committee, proposed the ordinance alongside Councilors Bonz Andre A. Militar and Jessica M. Bonguyan of the Information Technology Committee. RGP