SP OKs 'Bahay Pag-asa for Girls' ordinance

THE 21st Davao City Council has approved on third and final reading the “Bahay Pag-asa for Girls Ordinance of Davao City,” which seeks to establish a separate rehabilitation facility for female children in conflict with the law and children-at-risk.

Councilors approved the measure on June 16, 2026. Councilor Richlyn N. Justol-Baguilod, chair of the Committee on Women, Children, and Family Relations, authored the ordinance in line with Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

The committee said the ordinance aims to allow the city government to comply with its legal mandate while providing a gender-responsive facility for the rehabilitation of affected girls.

“The proposed measures aim to enable the City Government of Davao to fulfill this statutory obligation while providing a gender-responsive intervention and rehabilitation facility for female Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) and Children-at-Risk (CAR),” the committee report said.

The proposed facility will rise in Barangay Biao Escuela in Tugbok District and is expected to serve children from all 182 barangays in Davao City. The project carries an estimated cost of P108 million, to be funded by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

The facility will operate under standards set by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council, and other relevant agencies.

City documents showed the need for a separate facility for girls who have committed offenses or are at risk, noting that they are currently placed in a women’s facility. Officials said the growing population and increasing social concerns among youth underscore the need for a dedicated center, similar to the existing Bahay Pag-asa facility for boys.

The center will provide a structured environment and programs that include psychosocial counseling, educational support, life skills training, values formation, health services, family intervention, and other rehabilitation services.

The City Mayor’s Office will lead implementation in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The CSWDO earlier pushed for the establishment of a dedicated facility for girls, noting in 2022 that the city only had a Bahay Pag-asa center for boys. RGP