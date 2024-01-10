SP OKs milk-feeding program for 2-5 yrs old

THE 20th Davao City Council approved an ordinance on the third and final reading at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, introducing a milk-feeding program for children aged two to five years old.

Proposed by Councilor Richylyn N. Justol-Baguilod, chairperson of the committee on health, the ordinance grants authority to the city mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the City Government of Davao.

The MOU aims to supplement the regular meals provided under the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) with a Milk Feeding Program specifically targeting children enrolled in the Child Development Centers (CDCs) and Supervised Neighborhood Care and Development (ECCD) Program.

The DSWD, through the city government, will implement the milk feeding program as an additional component of the SFP, aligning with the “Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act” (RA Number 11037).

The program aims to meet the nutritional needs of children aged two to five years old enrolled in CDCs and ECCDs by including milk in their feeding regimen.

Funding for the milk feeding program won't burden the city, as all milk products will be sourced from nearby dairy cooperatives and farmers and distributed by the National Dairy Authority (NDA).

The DSWD will oversee the program's execution, ensuring 120 days of twice-daily milk feeding, monitoring delivery, compiling reports on the children's nutritional status, and evaluating program efficacy. Simultaneously, the LGU will provide beneficiary lists, assist in program administration, ensure timely milk delivery, support the DSWD, and contribute to the cost of items delivered to barangays.

The Supplementary Feeding Program aims to enhance nutrition and health education and provide additional support to underweight kindergarten through sixth-grade pupils in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd). RGP