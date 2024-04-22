SP tightens anti-smoking measures to protect minors

THE 20th Davao City Council passed the "Revised Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance of Davao City" on the third and final reading on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the committee on peace and public safety, proposed amendments to ordinance number 0037-19, series of 2019. The newly approved ordinance aims to protect minors from smoking and tobacco use.

The ordinance prohibits smoking in public places, government-owned vehicles, accommodations, and entertainment establishments, among others.

Specifically, smoking is banned within 100 meters of schools, public playgrounds, or areas frequented by minors, except in designated smoking areas.

Minors are not permitted within designated smoking/vaping areas (DSVAs).

Establishments selling tobacco products must prominently display a sign stating “Strictly No Smoking for Minors” with lettering that is at least three inches tall.

Signs with messages like “Selling, advertising and/or Promoting Smoking/Vaping, Tobacco products, Electronic Device Systems, Shisha, Vape, and the like not allowed within 100 meters from any point in the perimeter of [Name of school/Playground/Facility for Minors]” will be posted in relevant areas.

Similar signs must be displayed in point-of-sale establishments, stating “Sale and/or Distribution of Tobacco Products, Electronic Device Systems, Shisha, Vape, and the like to minors is unlawful.” Public vehicles (public utility jeepneys, taxis, vans, buses, and others) must display “No Smoking/Vaping” signs.

Sellers of tobacco, cigarettes, and vapes are prohibited from selling these to minors; they may request valid government-issued ID cards to verify age.

Questionable IDs or failure to present one will result in referral to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The City Mayor’s Office (CMO) will establish an Anti-Vices Task Force (AVTF) to oversee ordinance implementation, with representatives from various government agencies and the private sector.

Violators face fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 and will receive a citation ticket. Failure to pay incurs an additional fee of P100 per day per count.

The City Government of Davao will allocate approximately P5 million from its budget to fund this ordinance.

The need to revise the anti-smoking ordinance arose from a report by the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) on children exposed to smoking at a young age, linking this exposure to potential drug use among minors. RGP

