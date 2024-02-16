Sparkle introduces the powerhouse of beautiful women of Sparkle 10

Faith Da Silva

Shaking up things further in 2024 is one of the most promising Sparkle stars today, Faith Da Silva. A true Sparkle 10 in her own right, Faith has already starred in feisty Kapuso shows such as 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja,' 'Sahaya,' 'Las Hermanas,' 'Anay ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday,' and more. Faith is also one of the bubbliest hosts on the noontime variety show 'TikToClock.' This year, she's bolder and more vivacious as she joins the newest Sang'gres of this generation. Faith Da Silva is a name to watch out for this year!