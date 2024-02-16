Sparkle introduces the powerhouse of beautiful women of Sparkle 10

SPARKLE proudly revealed the bold, brave, and beautiful women of Sparkle 10.
The Sparkle 10 is composed of the beautiful ladies Faith Da Silva, Rabiya Mateo, Ashley Ortega, Lianne Valentin, Shuvee Etrata, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian, Liezel Lopez, Kate Valdez, and Elle Villanueva.
The all-women powerhouse is self-assured about their sensuality, intelligence, and womanhood.
Faith Da Silva
Shaking up things further in 2024 is one of the most promising Sparkle stars today, Faith Da Silva. A true Sparkle 10 in her own right, Faith has already starred in feisty Kapuso shows such as 'Mga Lihim ni Urduja,' 'Sahaya,' 'Las Hermanas,' 'Anay ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday,' and more. Faith is also one of the bubbliest hosts on the noontime variety show 'TikToClock.' This year, she's bolder and more vivacious as she joins the newest Sang'gres of this generation. Faith Da Silva is a name to watch out for this year!
Rabiya Mateo
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is a beauty through and through. Apart from pageantry, Rabiya has a knack for acting and has already starred in Kapuso shows such as 'Makiling,' 'Royal Blood,' 'First Lady,' and 'Agimat ng Agila.' With her vibrant energy, Rabiya has also become one of the staple hosts of the Kapuso variety show 'Tiktoclock.' Rabiya's charm, grace, and talent continue to captivate audiences, establishing her as a true force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.
Ashley Ortega
Sparkle's Ice Princess is poised to heat up the scene as she joins the Sparkle 10. While this figure skater is a familiar face on the ice, her warmth and artistry have the power to melt hearts. Ashley has graced multiple GMA shows, and now she is set to shine in the highly anticipated GMA series 'Pulang Araw.' Ashley's unstoppable momentum is undeniable, so be sure to keep an eye out for more of her captivating performances soon!
Lianne Valentin
It's Lianne Valentin's world and we're all just living in it. One of Sparkle's most sought-after actresses of today is joining Sparkle 10. Lianne's a scene stealer in groundbreaking shows such as 'Royal Blood,' 'Lovers/Liars,' 'Apoy sa Langit,' and 'Hearts On Ice.' Her talent and versatility promise major mainstream success. Lianne's ability to surprise us leaves us anticipating what she has in store next.
Angel Guardian
Sparkle's ultimate manic-pixie dream girl, Angel Guardian is set to reach greater heights this 2024 having been announced as one of the newest Sang'gres alongside big stars Bianca Umali, Faith Da Silva, and Kelvin Miranda. Get ready to be swept away by her sparkle this year.
Liezel Lopez
Make way for Sparkle's ultimate kontrabida Liezel Lopez. Known for her villainous roles in shows like 'Kara Mia' and 'Voltes V: Legacy,' Liezel takes on a new challenge as part of Sparkle 10 and the latest Kapuso series, 'Asawa ng Asawa Ko.' She's hot, she's sultry, and she's set to capture your attention.
Kate Valdez
Kate Valdez, one of Sparkle's well-kept gems, joins Sparkle 10 and stars in the new Kapuso show 'Shining Inheritance.' With her versatility showcased in shows like 'Encantadia' and 'Unica Hija,' and 'Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday,' Kate embodies strength and grace. Keep an eye out for her, as she continues to impress with her talent.
Elle Villanueva
Sparkle 10's morena beauty Elle Villanueva shines as one of GMA's feisty and sultry leading ladies. She sizzles in GMA's hit show 'Makiling' and has played roles in shows like 'Return to Paradise' and 'Tadhana.' Her versatility is unmatched, starring in popular Kapuso shows like 'Voltes V: Legacy,' 'Dear Uge,' and 'Hearts On Ice.' She was also honored as the Most Promising TV Actress at the recent Diamond Excellence Awards. Elle Villanueva is a rising star you should all watch out for.
Lexi Gonzales
Lexi Gonzales is one of Sparkle's versatile actresses and the First Princess of Starstruck 2019. She excels in acting, hosting, singing, and dancing. She has appeared in popular Kapuso shows like 'Love You Stranger' and 'Happy ToGetHer: TGirl.' Lexi's talents extend to reality TV on 'Running Man Philippines' and as a courtside reporter for NCAA Philippines. Her multifaceted skills and undeniable sparkle make her a standout in the entertainment industry.
Shuvee Etrata
Sparkle's rising southern star, Shuvee Etrata, is one to watch out for in Sparkle 10. From being a TikTok sensation to hosting the 2023 Sparkle Spell Halloween Ball, she has come a long way. With her captivating allure, Shuvee is set to join the highly-anticipated primetime show 'Sang'gre' and is a regular host GMA's morning show 'Unang Hirit.' Her future shines brightly with limitless possibilities, so be sure to keep an eye on her journey.