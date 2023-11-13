SPC bags multiple awards in nat'l confab

Having submitted their official tabloid from the school year 2021-2022, The Petroglyphs prevailed as the Campus Newspaper of the Year for the senior high school category of the Digital Group Publication Contest.

Along with this accolade, they also placed 1st for Best Newspaper Front Page Layout, Newspaper Sports Action Photos, Newspaper News Stories, Newspaper Opinion/Column Articles, Newspaper Feature Photos, and Newspaper Editorial Content.

In the same event, the college department’s The Rock also landed fifth place for Campus Newspaper of the Year in the tertiary category, besting over 23 participating higher educational institutions.

They also secured the following special awards: 3rd Best News Stories and Editorial Cartoon, 4th Best Editorial Content, 5th Best Front Page Layout, 6th Best Feature Stories and Development Communication Page, 8th Best News Photos and Inside Page Layout, and 9th Best Sports Action Photos.

The Rock also gained victories in the tertiary individual events. Trish Myne Aying placed 2nd place in News Writing (English) and Kenneth Brayan Castillo at 4th place in Backpack Journalism (Filipino).

In collaborative events, the publication’s Digital Magazine Publishing team composed of Isabella Emphasis, Kim Justin Sorilla, Reane Venisse Bermudo, Charmaine Elaine Angco, and Lady Gwyneth Aguinaldo, claimed the 5th spot.

In the faculty category, The Rock’s technical adviser, Dr. Arjay Arcena, ranked 3rd in Copyreading and Headline Writing (Filipino).

Meanwhile, The Petroglyphs’ technical adviser, Mr. Jecy Opada, landed 6th place in Copyreading and Headline Writing (English).

The National Campus Media Conference is an annual conference spearheaded by the School Press Advisers Movement (SPAM) Inc., aiming to provide an avenue for campus journalists and publication advisers to recognize and showcase their expertise.

Next year’s NCMC will be held in Batangas, to be hosted by De La Salle Lipa. Chelsea Avjay Jamias/ The Petroglyphs. PR