SPC grad No. 4 in MTLE

“Waving the banner of San Pedro College School of Medical Laboratory Science, we proudly congratulate Ai-Jay Vidal Cortez, Batch 2023 Valedictorian, for ranking 4th in the March 2024 Medical Technology Licensure Examination. You have truly embodied the value of excellence and exemplified the caliber of an SPCian,” San Pedro wrote in their post.

The school also congratulated all board passers, urging them to continue their pursuit of excellence and to apply their acquired knowledge with diligence.

Cortez, a graduate of SPC, topped the March 2024 MTLE with a rating of 92.50 percent, as announced by the Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC). He is the lone Dabawenyo achiever on the distinguished list.

Leading the pack is Jeency Agujar Pilapil from Cebu Doctors University, securing the top spot with 93 percent, closely followed by Jed Ataban Cangsan of Saint Louis University with 92.80 percent, and Ralph Jason Datu Tulmo of Riverside College with 92.70 percent.

Tied for the fifth spot, each boasting a rating of 92.30 percent, are Elijah Medado Cabase of the University of Cebu-Banilad, James Kyle Cannoy Ching of Velez College, Angela Grace Pamittan Regalado, and Denise Antoinette Reano Rivera of the University of Santo Tomas.

Claiming the sixth position with a 92.20 percent rating are Gwyneth Balde of Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Ashley Garcia Molina of Centro Escolar University-Manila, Nikki Lascuna Phung of Cebu Doctors University, and Eriza Joy Abalos Tambalque of Saint Louis University.

Claiming the seventh spot is Pittzman Jo Ravelo Acosta of Adventist University of the Philippines with 92.10 percent while Paolo Evan Wil Martin Pascual of Centro Escolar University-Manila and Ricca Christyl Ongcol Sumalpong of Silliman University share the eighth spot with a 92 percent rating.

Anika Charis Garcia Barraba of Our Lady of Fatima University-Pampanga, Inc. and Carmelyn Roneth Codoy Magalang of Cebu Doctors University both clinched the ninth position with a 91.80 percent rating. In tenth place is Jean Flores Belcina of the University of Cebu-Banilad, achieving a rating of 91.70 percent.

PRC disclosed that out of the 9,068 examinees, a total of 7,0309 successfully passed the March 2024 MTLE.

The Board of Medical Technology administered the MTLE from March 21 to 22, 2024, across various testing facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR), Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena. Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. RGP