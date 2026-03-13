SPC grads top 2026 MedTech licensure exam

TWO graduates from Davao City dominated the March 2026 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination, claiming the top two spots.

Reisz Wyrnel Camasin of San Pedro College of Davao placed first with an average rating of 93 percent, followed closely by Dexter Masongsong Jr., also of San Pedro College, with 92.90 percent.

The San Pedro College–School of Medical Laboratory Science and Public Health reported a 95.21 percent overall passing rate, with first-time takers posting a 97.08 percent pass rate, well above the 84.17 percent national average.

“Your perseverance, passion, and dedication to the field of Medical Technology have brought immense pride and honor to the SPC community. May your achievements inspire the next generation of Medical Technologists to strive for excellence, serve with integrity, and carry forward this legacy of distinction,” the school said in a Facebook post on March 11, 2026.

The college has now registered 338 new medical technologists following the examination.

Marc Ian B. Tuddao of Cagayan State University–Andrews Campus placed third with 92.80 percent, followed by Raphael James R. Bullecer of Velez College with 92.50 percent. Joseph O. Davalos of Our Lady of Fatima University–Laguna and Shekinah Psalm P. Sangalang of Angeles University Foundation tied with 92.40 percent for fifth place.

Sixth place went to Keith Karylle C. Fernandez and Kyian Crista L. Salvatierra of Far Eastern University–Manila and Clarc John M. Waje of Our Lady of Fatima University–Pampanga Inc., all with 92.30 percent.

Other top scorers included Angeline L. Soriano of the University of Pangasinan (92.20 percent), Kirsten Zham G. Ocladina of Velez College (92.10 percent), and a three-way tie for ninth place among Darren Nichole C. Ocampo, Matthew Rafael G. Reantillo (both FEU–Manila), and Zynth G. Sullano of the Adventist University of the Philippines with 91.90 percent. Sherwin Von L. Palaad of the Adventist University of the Philippines rounded out the top ten with 91.80 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 7,838 of the 9,317 examinees passed the exam, which was administered in multiple locations, including the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

Results for five examinees remain withheld pending final determination of liabilities under PRC rules. RGP