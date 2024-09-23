SPC wins big in nat’l campus media confab

With the theme “Championing Accountability Campus Journalism for a Positive Societal Impact through Expanding and Venturing the Digital Horizon,” the annual NCMC convened 67 institutions and over 877 campus journalists and school paper advisers nationwide to compete this year.

In the college category, Ian Miguel Kabigting, Belle Andre Malinao, Erica Danielle Salumbides, George Ryan Gallardo, and Viktoria Louise Cataraja secured second place in the Radio Broadcasting (English) competition.

Individually, Salumbides was recognized as Best Female Anchor (English), while Malinao received the title for Best Technical Director (English).

Meanwhile, The Petroglyphs triumphed in the Radio Broadcasting category, claiming a slew of accolades and solidifying their spot as the best in Radio Production (English) category and the overall champion, led by team members Shannel Ravelo, Jade Cuta, Marielle Galendez, Jenielyn Astillo, and Danna Torres.

Among the five-person team, Cuta was honored as the Radio Broadcaster of the Year, while Ravelo and Galendez received awards for Best Female Anchor and Best Technical Application, respectively.

In individual events, The Rock also bagged awards, with Andreah Dianne Cartagena taking third place in News Story Writing (English), Dr. Arjay Arcena (Filipino) placing fifth in the Copyreading and Headline Writing contest for advisers, and Anna Camille Lauron and Trisha Myne Aying respectively earning eighth in Editorial Writing (English) and Backpack Journalism (English).

The Petroglyphs also continued to dominate in the individual events, with Minneiah Otayde placing ninth in News Story Writing (English), and Marc Campos and Cherry Booc achieving fifth place in Editorial Writing (English) and Editorial Cartooning (Filipino), respectively.

Also taking part, the Digital Magazine Publication (English) team from The Rock, featuring Lady Gwyneth Aguinaldo, Pio Angelo Tingzon, Kim Justin Sorilla, Kenneth Angelo Mantigue, and Samantha Ria Cena, showcased their skills against 39 other school publications, while Francine Centeno represented The Petroglyphs in the Editorial Cartooning (English) category, demonstrating their ability to excel on a national level. ZAHIERA NOR