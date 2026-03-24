Special non-working holiday in Panabo City on March 31

THE Office of the President has declared March 31, 2026, a special non-working holiday in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, in commemoration of its 25th founding anniversary, through Proclamation No. 1194. The document was signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto on March 18, 2026.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Panabo be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” the proclamation said.

Panabo was officially converted into a component city of Davao del Norte through Republic Act No. 9015, which was approved and ratified by residents through a plebiscite on March 31, 2001.

The legal recognition marked the city’s development, elevating its status from a municipality to a city, granting it greater autonomy and administrative powers.

The transition paved the way for Panabo to expand further its infrastructure, economic opportunities, and enhanced public programs.

In line with its 25th founding anniversary, Panabo City will hold a month-long celebration for residents and visitors.

Michael Angelo Resueño, Panabo City information officer, said that the local government unit of Panabo has lined up multiple events, such as sports competitions, health awareness campaigns, cultural performances, and community service projects, which started on March 1.

The month-long celebration also features the highly anticipated pageants: Queen of Panabo 2026, Binibining Panabo 2026, and Ginoong Panabo 2026, providing an opportunity for the youth to showcase their beauty, talent, and wit.

Resueño added that one of the highlights of the celebration is the recognition of outstanding residents of Panabo who have made significant contributions to society.

To commemorate the city’s founding, there will be a scheduled anniversary mass, a silver jubilee program, and a free concert and fireworks display to cap the month-long festivities. RGP