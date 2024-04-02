Special permits for PUVs from Davraa delegations

AN OFFICIAL from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) said that special permits were issued for public utility jeepneys and vehicles (PUJ/PUV) from other provinces participating in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.

Nonito Llanos, regional director of LTFRB-Davao, said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR), on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024, that they conducted a transport forum with cooperatives to prepare for the Davraa Meet.

“So nangayo sila ug idea ug unsa ilang himuon ang mga jeep gikan sa as far as Davao de Oro, Monkayo, sakyan daw ilang mga jeep sa mga players then muadtu ug Davao (They sought advice on how to handle the transportation of players from as far as Davao de Oro, Monkayo, using their jeeps),” he said.

Llanos emphasized the necessity of obtaining a special permit for safe travel to Davao City. He reminded operators that their franchise conditions require them to acquire a permit when hired.

“Akoang hangyo sa atoang mga operators nga bisita-bisitahon natu usahay atoang mga prangkisa kay naa diha ang atoang daghan nga mga obligations kay uban dira mudawat lang ug prankisa walay basa-basa (I urge our operators to occasionally visit their franchise documents as they contain our various obligations. Some accept their franchise without ever reading it),” he said.

Failure to obtain a special permit may lead to difficulties passing checkpoints upon entering Davao. Additionally, non-compliance may result in penalties imposed by the LTFRB or the Land Transportation Office (LTO). RGP