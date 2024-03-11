Spike in gender-based violence cases noted

A DEPARTMENT of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) official reported a surge in gender-based violence cases in Davao Region, reaching 170 in 2023 compared to 131 in 2022.

Sherlyn S. Concubierta, a social welfare officer, shared the breakdown during a Kapehan sa Dabaw session on Monday morning, March 11, 2024, at SM City Davao.

Out of the 174 cases, 55 involved physical abuse, 20 were sexual abuse, 49 were economic violence, and 50 were psychological or emotional abuse.

“Actually, as we compare the data from 2022 to 2023 is increasing talaga, so wala siyang decrease na nahitabo but increasing sa tanan nga violence nga katu na experience sa atong mga victims (The overall increase in violence from 2022 to 2023 was evident across all categories),” she said.

In 2022, there were 131 reported cases of gender-based violence, with 51 involving physical abuse, 10 sexual abuse, 31 economic abuse, and 39 psychological or emotional abuse.

Concubierta noted that a majority of victim-survivors, especially in sexual abuse cases, undergo the entire process of filing a case against the perpetrators.

While acknowledging the determination of victim-survivors to pursue cases, particularly in sexual abuse instances, she said that the numbers were higher than in 2021 due to improved access post-Covid-19 restrictions.

To address the rising issue, Concubierta emphasized their efforts to raise awareness about gender-based violence. Victim-survivors are provided assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, including psychosocial counseling and referrals to relevant agencies based on their specific needs.

Some victims are directed to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWDO), and Home for Girls and Women. RGP



