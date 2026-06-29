SPMC acknowledges deceased organ donation remains a challenge

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is urging the public to consider its Deceased Organ Donation Program after recording only one organ donor in 2025.

Dr. Dennis Benjamin O. Geli, medical officer of the SPMC SHARE Team, said many people remain unaware of the program, prompting the hospital to intensify its information campaign.

He said families of brain-dead patients often decline organ donation because they believe it goes against their religious beliefs or cultural traditions. However, he emphasized that a single donor can save or improve the lives of several patients through organ transplantation.

"With deceased organ donation, a person can donate organs after death to help others. But I think organ donation remains taboo for some people, and that's our biggest challenge," Geli said during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, June 29, at SM City Davao.

SPMC recorded one deceased organ donor in 2025, no cases in 2024 and the preceding years, and one case during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. As of the second quarter of 2026, the hospital has yet to record a deceased organ donation.

Geli said one donor can benefit multiple recipients because organs such as the kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs can be transplanted. He noted that kidneys are in especially high demand, with many patients dying while waiting for a transplant.

He also said that organ donation is highly time-sensitive.

After a donor dies, kidneys must be transplanted within 48 hours, the liver within 12 to 15 hours, the lungs within six hours, while the heart must be transplanted immediately, he said.

"Deceased Organ Donation kasi when you die you can donate your organs kaya lang I think taboo sa ibang tao mag donate yun yung problem (With deceased organ donation, a person can donate their organs after death to help others. But I think organ donation is still taboo for some people, and that's the biggest challenge)," he said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, June 29, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Geli said he hopes more individuals and families will become open to deceased organ donation and place their trust in healthcare professionals and medical institutions.

The Philippines institutionalized organ donation through Republic Act No. 7170, or the Organ Donation Act of 1991, which allows all or part of a person's body to be donated after death for medical education, research, therapy, or transplantation.

In Davao City, the City Council has also approved an ordinance institutionalizing organ donation and promoting greater public awareness. The measure seeks to foster a culture of organ donation to help save lives. RGP