SPMC assures building safety amid earthquakes

An official from the Health Emergency Management Services-Disaster Risk Reduction Management in Health (HEMS-DRRM-H) at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) reassured the public that all the hospital buildings remain safe despite recent earthquakes.

Florante B. Perez, III, RN, assistant manager of HEMS-DRRM-H at SPMC, made the assurance during the Kapihan sa PIA at the NCCC Victoria Plaza on Friday, December 15, adding that the emergency facility management inspects all buildings after every earthquake occurrence.

“Lahat naman po as of karon, the recent earthquake, safe pa naman po tanan nga building nato. There are notifiable damages but according to our engineers it's not that dangerous (As of the recent earthquake, all our buildings are safe. There are noticeable damages, but according to our engineers, they are not dangerous),” Perez said.

The hospital has engaged the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) and the City Engineer's Office (CEO) since 2019 to assess buildings following multiple strong earthquakes.

In 2023, an in-hospital disaster team and engineers conducted assessments, confirming the safety of the buildings.

Addressing evacuation challenges, Perez emphasized the difficulty of evacuating hospitals, considering bedridden patients, those in wheelchairs, newborns, and patients undergoing operations.

“Hindi po talaga namin ina-advise na ilabas natin sila lahat but we are part of the plan inisip na po namin yun in advance kung pano natin maii-evacuate natin lahat ng patients during that time na hindi siya magkakaroon ng complications especially yung mga naay ICU (While we do not advise evacuating all patients, it is part of the plan. We think in advance about how to evacuate them without causing complications, especially those in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit),” Perez said.

HEMS DRRM-H leads in upholding the Department of Health's goal to keep hospitals safe from disasters and implements the disaster management plan.

SPMC, with 5,000 employees catering to 1,000 to 1,500 patients and about 5,000 visitors, spans 13 hectares with ongoing constructions involving 13 to 15 buildings.

The oldest, the main building, has undergone modifications to update its structural integrity.

The unit ensures all factors are considered in crafting the hospital's disaster plan, preparing for events like earthquakes, fires, floods, tsunamis, and terrorism. RGP