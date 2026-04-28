SPMC braces for rise in heat stroke cases due to El Niño

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) said they expect the number of patients affected by heat-related diseases to increase as the El Niño phenomenon is expected to affect the country in the coming months.

Dr. Marocel C. Montillano, a medical specialist at the Public Health Unit of the Department of Family and Community Medicine in SPMC, said that they are expecting the number of heat-related diseases, such as heat stroke, at the hospital to increase; hence, they are conducting lectures and reminding the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight and to always hydrate with water.

“Expected yan kaya kami nagle-lecture kami and nare-remind kami na pag masyadong mainit lagyan ng cover or basahan ang ulo (That’s expected — that’s why we’re giving lectures and reminding people that if it gets too hot, they should cover their head with a cloth or towel),” she told SunStar Davao on the sidelines during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on April 27, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Montillano added that they are in the process of preparing the hospital for the anticipated surge of patients affected by extreme temperatures under their disaster plan.

She also advised laborers who work under direct sunlight to strengthen their Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), especially in private companies. She said that the company’s doctor could provide scheduling for their work and ensure that there is a balance between productivity and the safety of workers.

Montillano said that if an individual sees someone who is experiencing heat stroke, he or she should lower the patient’s temperature by providing a cold towel, giving the patient water, and immediately calling emergency services so that proper medical attention is provided to the affected individual.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heat stroke is a fatal medical emergency wherein the human body cannot control its extremely high temperature. Some of its symptoms include fainting, dizziness, nausea, loss of sweating, or loss of consciousness.

If an individual is experiencing heat stroke, the WHO advises removing unnecessary clothing to help the individual cool down, moving the patient to a shaded place or an air-conditioned area, and applying a wet cloth to the body. Use ice packs or fans if they are available, or immerse the individual in cold water.

To recall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced that there is a 79 percent chance that El Niño would develop in the Pacific Ocean from June to July 2026, thereby triggering droughts and dry spells in some parts of the Philippines.

Following the high possibility of El Niño occurrence, Pagasa raised the warning status from El Niño Watch to El Niño Alert on April 22. El Niño Alert means that there is a 70 percent chance that the phenomenon will emerge within two to three months. RGP