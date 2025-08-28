SPMC cites rare Lazarus Syndrome in infant’s brief revival

THE newborn baby whose brief revival drew widespread attention online was confirmed to have died early on August 25, with doctors identifying the rare Lazarus Syndrome as one of the possible reasons for the unexpected signs of life hours after he was first declared dead.

According to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Chief Dr. Ricardo Audan, the baby boy, born prematurely on August 23 inside a modern tricycle in Calinan, Davao City, was rushed to SPMC by a 911 emergency team but was declared dead upon arrival after doctors exhausted all measures to revive him. The family was then instructed to claim the infant’s body, which was placed in an unsealed cardboard box and brought back to their residence at Purok 6, Gumalang, Baguio District, Davao City.

However, the family reported that around 2 p.m. on the same day, the infant was found breathing inside the box, which, according to them, had been allegedly sealed for hours. The newborn was immediately rushed back to SPMC and placed in incubation.

Audan explained that the box may have inadvertently acted as a “thermoregulator,” helping preserve the infant’s body heat and potentially contributing to his brief revival.

Another possible explanation, he said, is Lazarus Syndrome, a rare medical phenomenon in which a patient spontaneously exhibits signs of life after being declared clinically dead.

Despite doctors’ efforts to stabilize him, the infant, who had been born at seven months and suffered complications, passed away less than two days later.

Audan also clarified that the baby was not delivered at SPMC but was born in transit and arrived at the hospital hours later.

“As long as gi-recieve namo, gi-tan-aw sa midwife, gi-neonatal aftercare, then gi-endorse sa doctor. Gitan-aw, medyo blueish tapos very cold ang baby tapos wala pa naputol ang ambilical cord,” Audan said over a media interview on August 27, stressing that the hospital had not neglected the infant at any point.

(As soon as we received [the baby], the midwife checked him, provided neonatal aftercare, and then endorsed him to the doctor. Upon examination, the baby appeared bluish and very cold, and the umbilical cord had not yet been cut.)

He further explained that when the infant was brought back to the hospital, he had only a faint, lethargic heartbeat, showed signs of hypoglycemia, and weighed just 800 grams.

Lazarus Syndrome, formally known as auto-resuscitation after failed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), is an “exceptionally rare” medical phenomenon in which spontaneous signs of life reappear after resuscitation efforts have ceased. Fewer than 40 cases have been documented globally, and experts believe it may occur due to delayed effects of medication, air trapped in the lungs, or gradual recovery of the heart rhythm after CPR is stopped. DEF