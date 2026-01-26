SPMC doc: Get checked for neck masses

AN OFFICIAL from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) encouraged the public to get checked when neck masses grow, especially in time for the Goiter Awareness Week.

Dr. Dame Canonigo Umbauan, Resident and Medical Officer III of the Department of Internal Medicine at SPMC, explained that symptoms of thyroid problems are often not immediately recognized as related to the gland. She said that the thyroid gland is a small organ located in the neck that plays a powerful role in regulating metabolism and other hormones in the body.

“Most of the time, people seek consultation when the mass is already large. Most of the time, the symptoms of hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism are not immediately linked to whether the neck mass is a goiter or just a nodule,” she said during the Healthy Davao Media Forum held in SM City Davao on January 26, 2026,

She added that while the gland is small, it has a great impact on overall health, describing it as “small but terrible, small but powerful.”

For hyperthyroidism, common signs include irritability, tremors, gastrointestinal issues like frequent diarrhea (even without consuming uncooked food), weight loss, difficulty sleeping, and sudden feelings of panic. For hypothyroidism, symptoms may include persistent tiredness, unexplained weight gain, and impaired brain function.

The latest national data comes from the 2012 Philippine Thyroid Disease Study, which found that 8.5 percent of Filipinos have thyroid diseases. Of that number, 0.6 percent have hypothyroidism and 0.5 percent have hyperthyroidism.

Meanwhile, acording to the doctor, internal data at SPMC has not been updated since 2008, as public health efforts have focused more on conditions like cardiovascular diseases that carry higher mortality rates.

Dr. Umbauan emphasized the importance of the Philippines’ Asin Law (Republic Act No. 8172), or the “Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide,” which promotes the use of iodized salt. Iodine is a critical raw material for thyroid hormone production, and adequate intake is especially important for pregnant women to prevent congenital hypothyroidism.

Umbauan also said that women are more vulnerable to thyroid disorders than men. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect thyroid function due to interactions with beta-HCG. The condition can develop across age groups, from 20 to 75 years old, and has hereditary and autoimmune components.

She reported that SPMC sees an estimated 20 cases per month in the emergency room and around 100 cases per month in outpatient services.

The medical center is working to establish a thyroid clinic that will serve patients from Davao Region and the entire Mindanao area. While the clinic has not yet been launched, training for endocrinology services is already underway, and active programs are in place for diabetes management.

“We have not yet launched the thyroid clinic at SPMC, but we are working on it. Our endocrinology team is very active, addressing not only thyroid issues but also diabetes. We hope to launch it soon as a reliable platform for residents of Davao City and Mindanao to access dedicated care,” she said. ALEXA JULIANA FRANCISCO, UIC INTERN