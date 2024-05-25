SPMC doctor says physical trauma cases increasing

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) reported during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday, May 24, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza that they have recorded increasing cases of physical trauma for the first quarter of 2024.

Dr. Kenny Gene R. Salvador, Emergency Trauma Physician of the Department of Emergency Medicine at SPMC, said that for January this year, there were around 1,300 trauma cases and it increased to 1,600 in March. He, however, stressed that the number of trauma cases in the same period this year is roughly the same as last year’s.

"It's no surprise that vehicle-related injuries or accidents top that list among the three. Ang top three for the first quarter were: top one vehicle-related, second are assault and violence cases, and the third would be injuries," he said.

Salvador added that for March alone, of the 1,600 trauma cases, 500 to 600 were vehicle-related injuries. He said that the mortality among trauma cases is high since vehicle-related injuries that arrive in SPMC are already severe or in a state where multiple parts of the body are already injured.

He said that among the vehicle-related injuries, the top cases are motorcycle crashes, followed by four-wheeled vehicle crashes, and then cases of automobile vs pedestrian incidents. One of the factors why motorcycle crashes are the top trauma incidents is due to the failure of the drivers and the passengers to wear helmets and alcohol intoxication.

Groggy people are also advised to sleep in their offices or a safe area so they would not get involved in a road incident since there are also cases of physical trauma because of driving even when sleepy.

In Davao City, most of the cases in which vehicular accidents usually occur are in busy areas where high-speed vehicles traverse such as Tibungco, Toril, Calinan, and along the Diversion road.

Meanwhile, in a day, the emergency trauma department caters to about 100 to 150 physical trauma patients. In terms of personnel, Salvador said that they are now able to cater to their patients better because of the help of other departments since their trauma team was activated.

In line with the increasing reported cases of physical trauma incidents, SPMC is promoting the Safe Space Advocacy and that safe streets do not only mean safe driving but also being responsible pedestrians. This includes checking the vehicle before using it on the road. Salvador also emphasized the need for drivers and pedestrians to be aware of the rules and regulations in traversing roads. RGP