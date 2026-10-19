SPMC doctor warns vs drinking Filtered canal water

A HEALTH emergency doctor from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) urged Dabawenyos to stay hydrated and store water in clean, covered containers as El Niño threatens to bring extreme heat and water shortages, increasing the risk not only of heat-related illnesses but also waterborne diseases.

Dr. Honey Christine Dasmariñas, medical officer of SPMC’s Health Emergency and Disaster Management Unit (HEDMU), advised households to keep extra water in clean containers to prevent illnesses caused by contaminated water. She issued the reminder during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, October 19, 2026.

"We are encouraged that once we store the water, it should be basically clean container to avoid waterborne illness," she said.

She said waterborne illnesses linked to contaminated water during El Niño include acute gastroenteritis, cholera, and typhoid.

Asked whether canal water is safe to drink once filtered, Dasmariñas said it is not, and that she would not advise the public to use it.

"I won't advise people to use canal water that is filtered pa siya (I won't advise people to use canal water even if it's filtered)," she said, adding that people may turn to other sources such as cisterns.

The question came days after Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian demonstrated a portable water filtration kit during a Palace briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, pouring soil into water before filtering it for drinking, based on the briefing aired by Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

The DSWD plans to distribute the kits for free to communities facing water shortages due to El Niño, starting with areas under a state of calamity, Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said the kit can filter water from deep wells, springs, rainwater, and streams, citing a Department of Health certification showing that its filter membrane can remove 99.999 percent of contaminants.

Safe water storage

Dasmariñas also advised the public not to wait until they feel thirsty before drinking water.

"Even though we are not thirsty, we need to drink lots of water regularly because when our body could not cope with the excessive heat, then that's the time we will experience dehydration, heat stroke, or even heat exhaustion from heat stroke," Dasmariñas said.

She said adults normally need eight to 10 glasses of water a day and should drink more during hot weather because the body loses more fluid through sweat.

As for outdoor workers, she said there is no fixed limit on how long they should stay under the sun but advised them to take breaks in shaded or cooler areas whenever they feel overheated, drink water regularly, and wear loose, breathable clothing.

"Once you felt the heat na sa katawan mo, then you have to go to a cooler shade or cooler area (Once you feel the heat in your body, then you have to go to a cooler shade or cooler area)," she said.

Hospital reservoir

Dasmariñas said SPMC's water reservoir can last around three to five days, based on her team's assessment last month.

"I'm not sure sa specific capacity, but, according dun sa na-assess ng team natin last month, 'yung water reservoir can last around 3 to 5 days (I'm not sure about the specific capacity, but according to our team's assessment last month, the water reservoir can last around three to five days)," she said.

Vulnerable groups

According to Dasmariñas, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with existing illnesses such as asthma and kidney problems are the most vulnerable during El Niño. People with kidney problems or hypertension face added risk because heat and sweating can lead to dehydration, she added.

"Mga vulnerable during El Niño times are those patients who are older adults, children, pregnant women, and those people who have existing conditions, like, yung may hika, may kidney problem (Those vulnerable during El Niño are older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with existing conditions, like those with asthma or kidney problems)," she said.

Pagasa earlier said El Niño will worsen in the last quarter of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027. Meanwhile, PhilHealth has also said it will cover heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and dehydration, as well as typhoid and acute gastroenteritis. GRS