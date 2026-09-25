SPMC doctors join 'Caring for Carers III' in Igacos

DOCTORS from various departments of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) took a well-deserved break to participate in the "Caring for Carers III” mental health and wellness retreat held on September 17–18, 2026, at the Emilia Healing Resort in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS).

Organized and facilitated by the SPMC Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Team (MHPSS), headed by Dr. Cherry Jean Macaraeg-Quines, the two-day event provided healthcare frontliners with a dedicated space for rest, reflection, and burnout prevention.

The program featured a structured lineup of interactive lectures, physical wellness sessions, and emotional reflection workshops designed to promote doctor resilience amid demanding schedules.

Day 1: Addressing Strain and Physical Wellness

The retreat kicked off with Session one, "Healers Under Strain — Understanding Burnout, Compassion Fatigue & Moral Distress / The Holistic Self-Care Wheel," led by Ms. Maria Pamela Flores.

Following an afternoon lunch, siesta, and massage break for the participants, Dr. Cherry Quines facilitated Session two, focused on "Physical Self-Care — Sleep, Nutrition & Movement Amid a Demanding Schedule." The session featured an experiential workshop covering mindfulness, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques.

The first day concluded with Session three on "Emotional & Psychological Self-Care," led by Allan Flores, where participants divided into three groups to freely share their thoughts, rants, and feelings within their circles.

Day 2: Spiritual Growth and Building a Culture of Care

The second day opened with Session 5, "Spiritual Self-Care — Meaning, Purpose & Resilience in the Practice of Medicine," presented by Mrs. Gina Espejo, where everyone had the chance to listen to the Gospel of the Lord and reflect. The session also included interactive activities with prizes.

Dr. Cherry Quines returned to lead the “Building a Culture of Care — Help-Seeking, Reducing Stigma & SPMC Support Resources," emphasizing the necessity of creating a supportive environment where medical professionals feel comfortable seeking help.

The two-day retreat wrapped up with a culminating activity featuring a Self-Care Pledge, commitment signing, and insight-sharing among the participants.

The event highlighted SPMC's ongoing efforts to protect the mental and emotional well-being of its medical personnel while ensuring they remain equipped to serve the public effectively. MMC