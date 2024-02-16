SPMC inaugurates P80-M Cathlab

The laboratory provides a range of procedures, including diagnostics, interventions, electrophysiology, structural heart disease interventions, and emergency care.

Dr. Elfred Batalla, head of the Heart Institute, said that the new facility eliminates the need for patients from Mindanao to travel to Manila or abroad for these medical procedures.

He described the Cathlab machine as the 'heart of the heart institute,' expressing confidence that it will significantly contribute to providing accessible healthcare services to the people of Davao and Mindanao.

“This new Cathlab machine will surely be a big factor in providing our patients, the people of Davao and Mindanao, with excellent sustainable and accessible healthcare services,” he said.