SPMC inaugurates P80-M Cathlab

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) inaugurated its P80 million state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I on Thursday afternoon, February 15, 2024.
Dedicated to advanced diagnostic and treatment services for heart and vascular issues, the project, valued at P74,950,000, was funded through the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023.
The laboratory provides a range of procedures, including diagnostics, interventions, electrophysiology, structural heart disease interventions, and emergency care.
Dr. Elfred Batalla, head of the Heart Institute, said that the new facility eliminates the need for patients from Mindanao to travel to Manila or abroad for these medical procedures.
He described the Cathlab machine as the 'heart of the heart institute,' expressing confidence that it will significantly contribute to providing accessible healthcare services to the people of Davao and Mindanao.
“This new Cathlab machine will surely be a big factor in providing our patients, the people of Davao and Mindanao, with excellent sustainable and accessible healthcare services,” he said.
Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, acknowledged the laboratory's role in preventing Mindanao residents from incurring hefty expenses by seeking medical attention in Manila.
“Salamat po at naisaktuparan po itong bagong cathlab na makakatulong po sa mga kababayan natin dito po sa Mindanao. Ang hirap po magbiyahe sa ibang lugar para magpa-opera sa puso, bypass…pwede na pong gawin dito sa inyung bagong cathlab (Thank you for bringing this new cathlab to fruition, which will greatly benefit our fellow Mindanaoans. It's challenging to travel to other places for heart operations, bypass surgeries, and the like. Now, these procedures can be done right here in your new cathlab),” Go said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ricardo B. Audan, Medical Center Chief, highlighted the operational efficiency with three Cathlabs now in service at SPMC. He emphasized the significance of this milestone in solidifying SPMC as a patient-centered, multi-specialty, end-referral Department of Health (DOH) hospital committed to Universal Healthcare (UHTC).
He emphasized that the inauguration of the facility, alongside the healthcare personnel of SPMC, serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for those in need of medical attention. He then urged doctors, nurses, and radtechs to prioritize the maintenance and efficient utilization of the laboratory.
The first patient to benefit from the laboratory, Janniver Rubio, a 47-year-old with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM), shared his gratitude.
Before the laboratory's construction, Rubio had to travel to Manila for medical attention, incurring substantial expenses. With the new facility, his bills are expected to be reduced, with assistance from Lingap and other agencies, bringing relief to patients like him.
“Dako kaayo nga tabang kumbaga specially nga ako ang una nga makapahimulos aning karun sa iyaha so kumbaga mapadali man jud siya dili na naku kailangan muadtu pa ug other nga lugar (This is a huge help for me, especially being the first to benefit from it. It will significantly expedite my recovery since there's no longer a need for people to travel to another location),” Rubio said.
He encouraged others to seek medical care at SPMC, assuring them that the facility has the necessary equipment for their healing journey. RGP