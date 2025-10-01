SPMC-IPBM reports alarming 64 suicide attempts in Mindanao by Sept 2025

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of suicide

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM) has reported 64 suicide attempts in Mindanao as of September 24, 2025.

Speaking at the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, September 29, Dr. Bebie Queen Lucelle R. Tagupa, a resident doctor at SPMC-IPBM, said most cases involved ingestion (56 percent), followed by cutting or stabbing (22 percent), hanging (19 percent), and falls (three percent).

"If ever kani nga census akoang iper-month naa me around 11 to 15 per month na attempts, probably mga one in every two days, kung i-divide siya. Medjo taas gyud siya nga census (On average, we record around 11 to 15 suicide attempts each month, that’s about one case every two days. The numbers are really high)," she said.

Tagupa said most patients are between 19 and 40 years old, with an equal split between men and women. Depression remains the leading cause, while only a few cases are linked to substance use or psychosis. Children are also among their patients, but many report suicidal thoughts rather than attempts.

Asked about trends, she said the center has no complete 2024 data, making year-to-year comparisons difficult. For reference, SPMC-IPBM recorded 53 suicide attempts in 2022.

Older adults at higher risk

Tagupa noted that while suicidal thoughts often appear among the youth, it is older individuals who are more likely to act on them, largely because they have easier access to medication and other means.

She linked this to factors such as work stress, relationship problems, and family conflicts. In contrast, children are more prone to suicidal ideation, often influenced by social media comparisons that affect their self-esteem.

Mental health personnel shortage

SPMC-IPBM currently has only 10 resident doctors and 13 private consultants. Among them, just one child psychiatry fellow is still in training, while only two subspecialist consultants are practicing in the city.

“Kulang gyud ang doctors in terms sa mga patients na naga undergo ani na condition (There really aren’t enough doctors to meet the needs of patients),” Tagupa said.

Philippine Psychiatric Association Mindanao director Dr. Paulo Woodruff Gonzales echoed this concern, saying that of 673 psychiatrists nationwide, only 41 are based in Mindanao. The national ratio stands at just 0.52 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, far below the World Health Organization’s ideal of one psychiatrist for every 50,000.

Warning signs to watch for

According to Tagupa, red flags include sudden mood changes, withdrawal from family and friends, sleep problems, or openly expressing unhappiness. For children, signs may include refusing to attend school, dropping grades, changes in appetite and sleep, or posting alarming content on social media.

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) adds other warning signs: talking about wanting to die, expressing guilt or shame, feeling like a burden, giving away possessions, writing a will, or taking dangerous risks. Anyone showing these behaviors should get immediate help.

Getting help

Tagupa said those in crisis may call 911, which will connect them to SPMC-IPBM through the facility’s emergency room, while the national mental health hotline is still being updated.

She stressed that 70 percent of their patients are non-psychotic—those struggling with depression, anxiety, or trauma, while only 30 percent have psychotic disorders.

“Seeking help doesn’t mean you’re insane,” she added, urging more public education to break the stigma surrounding mental health care.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the nearest suicide hotline for support. You may use the following numbers: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers. RGP