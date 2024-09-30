SPMC-IPBM: Suicide rates up in Davao City

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM) urges the public to recognize signs of suicide in those they know, following a concerning rise in suicide rates in Davao City.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw event on Monday morning, September 30, 2024, at SM City Davao, Bebie Queen Lucelle Tagupa underscored the importance of identifying suicidal behaviors. Signs to watch for include discussions about suicide, sudden changes in behavior, and giving away personal possessions.

“After identifying those warning signs we should promote support from our individuals having those types of ideation, one of those is to enhance the social support, personal relationship, identifying health coping skills at doon na papasok yung mental wellness ng ating mga tao (as this is where the mental wellness of our people comes into play),” she said.

Tagupa emphasized seeking professional guidance and intervention once symptoms are recognized.

According to the 2022 census, approximately 53 individuals in Davao City committed suicide.

At SPMC-IPBM, around seven people were referred to Tagupa for suicide attempts in September 2024. While most cases were attempts rather than completions, the most common methods included ingesting alcohol and harmful chemicals, as well as hanging.

Once a patient receives emergency treatment, they are referred to SPMC-IPBM. If they exhibit depressive symptoms and active suicidal thoughts, admission to the facility is recommended.

However, patients are also welcome to seek treatment at private institutions.

Euriz A. Calmerin of IPBM reported an increase in child and adult patients seeking treatment. Previously, they had fewer than 100 patients; this number rose to between 100 and 200 in 2023 and further increased to 400 to 500 in 2024.

Calmerin noted that their patients come from all over Mindanao, including Cotabato, Cagayan, and Bukidnon. She pointed out that there are only five institutions in Mindanao that cater to individuals with mental health issues.

Dr. Paulo Woodruff Gonzales, Director for Mindanao of the Philippine Psychiatric Association, highlighted the shortage of psychiatrists in the region. There are about 673 board-certified psychiatrists in the Philippines, but only 41 are based in Mindanao.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends one psychiatrist for every 50,000 people. In the Davao Region, with around 1,991,457 residents, there are only 17 psychiatrists, significantly below the recommended number.

“All over the Philippines mga ano lang .52 is to 100,000 yung ratio so masyado tayong malayo comparing to other countries (All over the Philippines, the ratio is only 0.52 per 100,000, which is much lower compared to other countries),” he said. RGP