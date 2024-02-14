SPMC launches 1st Hybrid Angio-CT Catheterization Lab System in PH, SE Asia

Regional Director Jemin B. Guillermo of the Philippine Information Agency Davao attended the activity as part of PIA's support to disseminate timely, accurate and relevant information pertaining to health in the region.

SPMC Chief, Dr. Ricardo B. Audan Jr., is optimistic that this newest addition to SPMC facilities will mark a significant milestone for the hospital, and more importantly, for the countless lives that will be touched by this state-of-the-art medical advancement that this facility brings.

"With the state-of-the-art equipment and a highly skilled healthcare workers, we are ready to take on the responsibilities that come with being recognized as a world class, service-oriented apex hospital that is leading in the provision of healthcare for all Filipinos as stated in our vision," he added

Audan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the key proponents in materializing their dream project — Chairperson on Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" M. Angara; and Chairperson on Senate Committee on Health, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, for their unwavering support and commitment to improving health care which resulted in innovative opportunities to address a variety of healthcare needs.

This achievement positions SPMC as an Apex hospital, well-equipped and prepared for the challenges posed by the Universal Healthcare initiative.

Audan also thanked everyone who played role in making their dream a reality and he is hoping that the Hybrid Angio-CT Catheterization Laboratory System will "stand as a symbol of our collective commitment to advancing healthcare and improving lives."

Accordingly, the new facility is also a testament of SPMC's commitment in embracing and implementing advanced technologies in providing faster and more efficient healthcare services. PIA DAVAO