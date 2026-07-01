SPMC launches IPBM Crisis Hotline for mental health aid

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center–Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM) officially launched its Crisis Hotline Unit on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, with operations set to begin on July 1, 2026, strengthening immediate mental health intervention and emotional support services across Davao Region.

Established under Republic Act No. 11036, or the Mental Health Act, the crisis hotline provides immediate emotional support, suicide risk assessment, psychological first aid, crisis intervention, and referral services for individuals experiencing emotional distress and mental health crises.

The service will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while the institution works toward full 24-hour operations.

“This is not the launch of a telephone hotline but the opening of a lifeline,” said Medical Center Chief II Dr. Ricardo B. Audan during the launching ceremony. He added, “Sometimes, one answered call can save a life,” emphasizing that every conversation may become a turning point for someone experiencing emotional distress.

IPBM Chairperson Dr. Deva M. Seyen-Gonzales said the hotline is rooted in the goal of making mental health services more accessible to the public.

She explained that the logo carries symbols representing hope, compassion, and unity, noting that “there’s a diamond pattern there of Mandaya pattern that represents us coming from Mindanao.”

She also stressed that the circular design symbolizes the connectedness of professionals working together to provide a timely crisis response.

The crisis hotline was conceptualized in 2024 with the vision of becoming “a safe, compassionate, and trusted source of help and hope for individuals experiencing crisis.” Its operational team includes four psychiatric nurses, three psychometricians, two psychologists, one administrative personnel, and one information technology personnel.

Responders utilize a triage and referral model for rapid assessment and the Safer model for stabilization, acknowledgement of distress, facilitating understanding, encouraging coping, and referral.

According to the program presentation, mental health concerns continue to rise nationwide. Philippine National Police (PNP) records showed about 2,000 suicide cases from January to June 2025, while the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded 2,734 suicide deaths from January to November 2025. The presentation also noted that more than seven Filipinos die by suicide each day, nearly one in five Filipinos aged 15 to 24 has considered ending their life, and Davao City records an estimated 53 to 55 suicide-related cases annually based on data from the City Health Office and the Philippine Mental Health Association.

Audan underscored that mental health care is a shared responsibility, saying, “Today we are saying to every individual who may be struggling, you are not alone. Someone is ready to listen. Someone cares. Someone will help.”

He added that the crisis hotline brings professional mental health services closer to communities, making help only one call away.

The SPMC-IPBM Crisis Hotline may be reached through its landline at (082) 227-1531, Smart number 0947-388-5431, and Globe number 0945-829-2233. Officials also expressed hope of expanding the service into a 24-hour operation and eventually establishing a toll-free hotline to improve accessibility throughout the region. JOHN ADAM ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN