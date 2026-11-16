SPMC makes history as first Mindanao gov’t hospital to adopt clinical AI

WHEN hundreds of patients crowd hospital corridors and emergency rooms, every minute matters. For doctors facing an overwhelming caseload, finding the right medical evidence quickly can make a critical difference in how soon they diagnose, treat, and care for patients.
At the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become another tool in that demanding work — not to take the place of doctors, but to help them make better-informed clinical decisions.
The country's largest government hospital under the Department of Health has partnered with global health information provider Wolters Kluwer to bring UpToDate Expert AI to its healthcare professionals, becoming the first government hospital in Mindanao to adopt the clinical AI solution.
The milestone introduces an evidence-based AI platform that allows doctors and other healthcare professionals to ask clinical questions in ordinary language and receive answers drawn from expert-authored, peer-reviewed medical content, with sources they can examine and verify.
For SPMC Medical Center chief Dr. Ricardo B. Audan, the initiative addresses a pressing reality in a hospital that serves patients from Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao and the country: the growing demand for healthcare and the need to help medical professionals access reliable information without spending precious time navigating multiple references.
"With this up-to-date clinical expert AI, it will really help them find the diagnosis faster," Audan said in an interview.
He pointed to the hospital's emergency room, where the sheer number of patients can challenge healthcare teams' ability to assess cases and arrive at diagnoses promptly.
"With so many patients, with this expert, up-to-date AI, once the diagnosis is there, the patient can easily go up to the ward for that," he said.
Audan disclosed that SPMC's patient volume has increased beyond its capacity, reaching an estimated 133 percent, underscoring the pressure on its healthcare workforce.
With more than 6,500 employees, over half of whom are doctors and nurses, the hospital sees the technology as an opportunity to strengthen clinical learning and support its professionals as they manage increasingly demanding workloads.
Putting medical evidence at doctors' fingertips
Before digital medical resources became widely accessible, doctors and nurses relied heavily on textbooks, medical journals, library collections and lengthy literature searches to keep pace with developments in medicine.
That process required considerable time, particularly for healthcare professionals balancing patient care, research, training and other hospital responsibilities.
Audan said artificial intelligence has changed how quickly medical knowledge can be accessed.
"Today, with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence, access to clinical knowledge and educational resources has become faster, more accessible, and more convenient," he said in his speech during the launch.
UpToDate Expert AI builds on the established UpToDate clinical information resource, which Wolters Kluwer said is used by more than 3 million clinicians across 191 countries and territories.
The platform combines generative AI with UpToDate's expert-written and peer-reviewed medical content. Clinicians can ask questions in natural language and receive concise responses grounded in this curated information.
More importantly, the system provides links to the sources behind its answers, allowing healthcare professionals to examine the supporting evidence rather than simply accept an AI-generated response.
Dr. Jennifer Benjamin, regional customer success specialist for South Asia at Wolters Kluwer, underscored that this distinction matters in medicine, where a convincing answer does not necessarily mean an accurate one.
"In health care, you cannot afford an answer that is simply made up," she said.
She explained that unlike general-purpose AI tools that may draw information from unregulated online sources, UpToDate Expert AI uses clinically vetted content supported by a network of medical experts.
The platform operates within a continuous process of evidence review, safety safeguards, real-world assessments, and expert validation.
"An AI answer is only as good as the evidence behind it," Benjamin said.
The system draws from more than 13,000 clinical topics contributed by 7,700 expert contributors, according to Wolters Kluwer.
Its responses also allow clinicians to trace information back to relevant sections of the original UpToDate content, giving them the opportunity to review the evidence and assess its application to individual patients.
Faster answers, but doctors remain in control
While the technology promises to make medical information more accessible, SPMC and Wolters Kluwer stressed that AI will not replace the expertise, judgment, and compassion required in healthcare.
Audan underscored this distinction, saying the technology should complement rather than take over the work of medical professionals.
"We embrace Artificial Intelligence as a powerful tool to enhance learning and support clinical practice. However, we must remember that AI should complement — not replace — clinical judgment, professional expertise, compassion, and the irreplaceable doctor-patient relationship," he said.
He added that healthcare professionals must continue to exercise sound judgment and make responsible clinical decisions.
Benjamin echoed this principle, explaining that the platform is designed to support clinical reasoning by giving physicians access to relevant medical evidence more efficiently.
The importance of that human oversight becomes even more apparent as hospitals increasingly explore AI applications in clinical practice.
Healthcare professionals must evaluate whether an AI-generated response is supported by reliable evidence, understand its limitations, and determine whether the information applies to the patient in front of them.
The platform, therefore, does not make diagnoses or clinical decisions on behalf of doctors. Instead, it gives them another resource to inform their assessment and treatment decisions.
A local innovation with wider implications for Mindanao
For Wolters Kluwer Asia-Pacific director of marketing Karyn Flores-Jones, bringing the technology to SPMC also carries personal significance.
A Davao native who grew up in the city, Flores-Jones said she felt particularly proud to introduce the initiative to the community where she was born and raised.
"SPMC is the first government hospital in the Southern Philippines to adopt UpToDate Expert AI. Knowing how important it is to Davao and Mindanao, I'm so glad it's happening here," she said.
She described the partnership as an important step in making trusted clinical knowledge more accessible to healthcare professionals serving communities across the region.
The need is particularly significant in the Philippines, an archipelago where access to specialized healthcare remains uneven.
Benjamin presented figures showing that the country has more than 115 million people, around 1,351 licensed hospitals and approximately 100,000 registered physicians.
That translates to roughly four practicing doctors for every 10,000 Filipinos, less than half the World Health Organization's benchmark of 10, she said.
Only two of the country's 17 regions meet that benchmark, while complex healthcare services remain concentrated in major urban centers.
SPMC's role as a major referral hospital makes the availability of reliable clinical information especially important.
With an authorized bed capacity of 1,500, the hospital receives patients requiring specialized care from different parts of the country. Its proposed expansion to 2,500 beds, through consolidated House Bills No. 1053 and 5366, has already secured approval from the House Committee on Health.
Once enacted, the measure would further strengthen SPMC's position as one of the country's mega hospitals.
For healthcare workers in Mindanao, access to a globally established clinical information platform could also strengthen opportunities for continuous learning and professional development.
Investing in the people behind patient care
Beyond improving access to medical information, the partnership reflects SPMC's continuing investment in its healthcare workforce.
The hospital has 21 institutes, 17 clinically accredited departments and 36 fellowship training programs anchored on its three pillars: service, training and research.
Audan said the initiative supports the hospital's commitment to developing the knowledge and competence of its doctors, nurses and medical trainees.
"I firmly believe that investing in our people's knowledge is investing in the future of healthcare," he said.
He also recognized the support of the SPMC Executive Committee in making the platform available to healthcare professionals and trainees.
Wolters Kluwer Asean manager Doug Benjamin described SPMC's decision to invest in the technology as a significant commitment to its workforce and the communities it serves.
He said the hospital demonstrated foresight in recognizing that equipping healthcare professionals with reliable resources should be viewed as an investment rather than simply an operating expense.
"The people in this region, the public you serve and the health care workers inside your hospital are the ones who benefit the most from this," he said.
He also praised SPMC's commitment to putting people at the center of healthcare delivery.
"I can say, hand on my heart, that if I fell ill in the Philippines, this is where I would want to be treated because your hearts are in the right place," he said.
From technology to the hospital bedside
Under the partnership, every SPMC clinician will have access to UpToDate and Expert AI through hospital computers and mobile applications.
Wolters Kluwer will provide hands-on onboarding, continuing training, a help desk, and support for departmental champions to help healthcare professionals integrate the platform into their work.
The two organizations will also monitor platform usage, review its implementation, and assess its impact on healthcare delivery.
During the launch, Benjamin demonstrated how the platform could assist doctors in evaluating a fictional patient who developed fever and muscle pain after wading through floodwaters — symptoms that raised suspicion of leptospirosis, a disease that remains a public health concern in flood-prone communities.
From the clinical information entered, the system generated an evidence-based response, identified possible diagnostic considerations, and suggested further evaluations, including blood PCR and serology tests.
It also allowed users to access the sources supporting its recommendations and review the relevant clinical information in greater detail.
Benjamin cited the Davao Region's 395 reported leptospirosis cases and 23 deaths from January to August 2026 to illustrate the relevance of the demonstration to local healthcare workers.
She reminded participants that the demonstration used a fictional patient, emphasizing that real patient-identifying information should never be entered into an AI tool.
The demonstration highlighted three key features of the platform: its reliance on evidence, the traceability of its answers, and its role in supporting, not replacing, clinical judgment.
For SPMC, the launch marks another step toward modernizing medical education and strengthening healthcare delivery through technology.
But as AI finds a growing place in hospitals, the ultimate measure of its value will not simply be how quickly it produces an answer. It will be how effectively it helps healthcare professionals use reliable evidence, make sound decisions, and deliver better care to the people who need it.
As Audan put it: "At SPMC, we welcome innovation, empower our healthcare professionals, and remain committed to putting patients at the heart of everything we do." MLSA