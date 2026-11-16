SPMC makes history as first Mindanao gov’t hospital to adopt clinical AI

WHEN hundreds of patients crowd hospital corridors and emergency rooms, every minute matters. For doctors facing an overwhelming caseload, finding the right medical evidence quickly can make a critical difference in how soon they diagnose, treat, and care for patients.

At the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become another tool in that demanding work — not to take the place of doctors, but to help them make better-informed clinical decisions.

The country's largest government hospital under the Department of Health has partnered with global health information provider Wolters Kluwer to bring UpToDate Expert AI to its healthcare professionals, becoming the first government hospital in Mindanao to adopt the clinical AI solution.

The milestone introduces an evidence-based AI platform that allows doctors and other healthcare professionals to ask clinical questions in ordinary language and receive answers drawn from expert-authored, peer-reviewed medical content, with sources they can examine and verify.

For SPMC Medical Center chief Dr. Ricardo B. Audan, the initiative addresses a pressing reality in a hospital that serves patients from Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao and the country: the growing demand for healthcare and the need to help medical professionals access reliable information without spending precious time navigating multiple references.

"With this up-to-date clinical expert AI, it will really help them find the diagnosis faster," Audan said in an interview.

He pointed to the hospital's emergency room, where the sheer number of patients can challenge healthcare teams' ability to assess cases and arrive at diagnoses promptly.

"With so many patients, with this expert, up-to-date AI, once the diagnosis is there, the patient can easily go up to the ward for that," he said.

Audan disclosed that SPMC's patient volume has increased beyond its capacity, reaching an estimated 133 percent, underscoring the pressure on its healthcare workforce.

With more than 6,500 employees, over half of whom are doctors and nurses, the hospital sees the technology as an opportunity to strengthen clinical learning and support its professionals as they manage increasingly demanding workloads.