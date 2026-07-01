SPMC opens 133-dialysis machine center for Mindanaoans

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) inaugurated key facilities at its Kidney and Transplant Institute on Tuesday, marking a significant expansion of kidney care services in Mindanao as the country observes National Kidney Month.

The newly opened facilities include a Renal Dialysis Unit with 133 dialysis machines, along with a pharmacy, laboratory, immunology section, billing and cashier office, mezzanine waiting area, in-patient dialysis units, and other components of the Advanced Comprehensive Kidney Care Center.

SPMC Medical Center chief Dr. Ricardo Audan said the blessing and opening mark a milestone in providing life-saving treatment.

"It is the celebration of a vision that, after years of planning, perseverance, and unwavering commitment, has finally become a reality," Audan said.

He said kidney disease remains one of the most challenging health problems affecting Filipino families.

"With 133 dialysis machines, we are making treatment more accessible. For patients with end-stage kidney disease, dialysis is not merely a medical procedure – it is a lifeline," he added.

Audan said the new building integrates prevention, diagnosis, dialysis, kidney transplantation, specialized laboratory services, and multidisciplinary care under one roof.

Last week, the institute held a soft opening of its pay and charity wards, intensive care unit, and operating room. It is now ready to accept ambulatory urology and vascular surgeries, kidney biopsy, peritoneal dialysis, and pulse therapy for glomerulonephritis.

SPMC Kidney and Transplant Institute head Dr. Ma. Theresa Bad-ang said the facilities will soon be fully operational pending the Department of Health's license to operate.

"We already submitted the requirements and are just waiting for approval. All systems are in place, and we are orienting patients," she said.

Bad-ang said 40 percent of the machines are online Hemodiafiltration (HDF), a treatment that can also benefit patients with heart failure and high phosphorus levels. Three machines are Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)-ready, designed for 24-hour dialysis in intensive care units.

"All dialysis modalities are present, and we are promoting transplantation. This center will cater not only to Davao City but also to other regions," she added. PNA