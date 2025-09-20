SPMC pedia cancer patients decreasing

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) reported a decrease in the number of children with cancer patients admitted to the hospital, attributing it to ongoing coordination efforts and the capacity-building in other hospitals across Mindanao.

Dr. Mae Dolendo, chair of the SPMC Integrated Cancer Care Committee and head of the SPMC Children’s Cancer Institute, said they have been capacitating hospitals in other areas so that patients from far-flung regions no longer need to travel to SPMC just to receive cancer treatment.

“Mao nang nagagawas mi outside sa Davao, nagatabang me sa Tagum, gatabang me sa Cagayan de Oro, because I have a belief na kung maayo ang serbisyo sa SPMC kinahanglan tanan sa Mindanao maayo ang serbisyo, so people can go near, dili na sila kinahanglan muadto og Davao,” she said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

(That’s why we’re extending our support beyond Davao in places like Tagum and Cagayan de Oro because I believe that if the services at SPMC are excellent, then all of Mindanao should have the same quality of healthcare. This way, people can access services closer to home and no longer need to travel all the way to Davao.)

She shared that over the past 20 years, SPMC has been working to build the capacity of other hospitals in Mindanao, aiming to reduce the number of cancer patients needing treatment at SPMC. According to her, forming partnerships with other hospitals is one of the long-term solutions they are pursuing to accommodate the growing number of cancer patients across the region.

Dolendo explained that traveling long distances just to receive treatment not only puts a strain on the patient but also on their family. Having nearby healthcare facilities capable of caring for children with cancer significantly eases the burden on parents.

Declining number of children with cancer patients in SPMC

As of September 18, Dr. Dolendo reported that there were 27 outpatients at the House of Hope and around 30 patients admitted at SPMC.

On a daily basis, the Children’s Cancer Institute caters to about 50 to 60 pediatric cancer patients.

In 2019, SPMC and six of its shared care facilities in Mindanao collectively treated around 400 children with cancer. However, by 2024, this number decreased to 320.

Dolendo said they originally projected around 1,500 cancer cases across Mindanao, but they believe that many patients are now being served by capacitated local hospitals.

Limited bed space

Before, SPMC only had four beds at the SPMC General Ward, but now it has expanded and currently has 38 admission beds dedicated to children with cancer, and these are often at full capacity.

To manage the increasing number of patients, the hospital prioritizes admissions based on medical needs. They also conduct regular multidisciplinary rounds to assess which patients are ready to be sent home.

She clarified that cancer patients cannot share beds like typical patients, as they are immunocompromised and must each have their own space to avoid risk of infection.

Most common cancer types at SPMC

Meanwhile, based on previous SunStar Davao reports, leukemia (blood cancer), mainly acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), was the top pediatric cancer type SPMC was treating, representing the single largest group of childhood cancer cases.

Retinoblastoma (eye cancer), also was among the most common solid tumor in children there.

“Several SPMC studies and news pieces note retinoblastoma as the most frequently diagnosed solid tumor among children treated at SPMC, according to spmcjournal.com.

Osteosarcoma and other bone tumors were also listed among the more common non-blood childhood cancers treated in Mindanao.

The SPMC Children’s Cancer Institute began construction in September 2014 and was completed in November 2016. Meanwhile, the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer, Inc. was established on May 3, 2004. RGP