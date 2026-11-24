A GROUP of child psychiatrists from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is offering schools and communities a free online program that trains parents and teachers to spot and prevent youth and school violence.

Dr. Abegail Laganao, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the SPMC Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (IPBM), introduced the Parents and Classrooms Together (PACT) initiative during the Healthy Davao Media Forum on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at SM City Davao.

She said the program focuses on prevention by strengthening family relationships and the partnership between schools and families.

"It's about strengthening family relationships and strengthening the partnership between schools and families so that no child is left to wander around with all these thoughts of school violence, bullying, school shootings in mind without being detected by the parents first," Laganao said.

Laganao said she developed the program with child psychiatrists Dr. Ann Princess Grana-Nespral of Butuan and Dr. Christi Annah Hipona of Cagayan de Oro.

The workshop teaches parents about common forms of violence in schools, protective factors at home, warning signs, and age-appropriate conversations with their children, according to the program's website. Parents also receive take-home tools with conversation starters, red flags to watch for, and steps for reporting concerns to the school.

Red flags

Among the warning signs listed in PACT's take-home tool for parents are sudden withdrawal or fear of school; repeated bullying or cyberbullying; talk of revenge, hopelessness, self-harm or harming others; threats, violent drawings or posts, or a fascination with or access to weapons; and major changes in behavior after a conflict, rejection, discipline or loss.

Parents should also take seriously reports from classmates that someone may hurt themselves or others.

The tool urges parents to set aside a daily check-in of even five to 10 minutes without phones, listen before giving advice, and know their children's friends, routines, and online spaces. It suggests opening with lines such as "You are not in trouble; I want to help."

When parents notice a concern, they are advised to write down what happened, when, where, and who was involved, keep any screenshots, and report it through the school's official channels, such as the class adviser, guidance counselor, or school safety lead, rather than through public posts. Threats of serious harm or weapon-related concerns call for contacting emergency services or the school's emergency contact immediately, according to the program.

No psychiatrist needed

Schools, churches, and other groups only need volunteers who sign up and train online as facilitators, as the program's website offers the manual, lecture videos, and materials, she said. The lectures cover how to spot red flags in children, talk with them about safety, and improve communication at home.

"So you don't need to have us, child psychiatrist or even a psychiatrist in your schools to implement this program," she said.

Facilitators who sign up join an online community where the psychiatrists provide continued supervision, she said. Facilitators may include school administrators or staff, guidance counselors, psychologists and parent leaders, according to the program's website.

About 40 people from around the country have signed up for the training so far, and Laganao said implementation in schools is expected next year after the Christmas break. She said the program has also been presented to the Department of Education (DepEd), which ran a pilot.

She said the psychiatrists developed the program for free.

"Psychiatrists are also parents, and we really see the need na gamay lang mi, teachers are overworked, so I think it's really the parents' job to connect with their kids and prevent school violence, youth violence (Psychiatrists are also parents, and we really see the need because there are only a few of us and teachers are overworked, so I think it's really the parents' job to connect with their kids and prevent school violence and youth violence)," she said.

Few child psychiatrists

Laganao said there are only five board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists in Mindanao, or around six to seven including new graduates, three of whom are in Davao City and affiliated with SPMC.

She said limited funds for mental health also mean limited information campaigns, which feed stigma.

"So it breeds stigma. People don't want to go to IPBM. People don't want to go to a psychiatrist," she said.

She noted that the Mental Health Law requires schools to have mental health programs, and said the program should have its own budget. She added that PhilHealth covers psychiatric consultations, laboratory tests, and medicines.

Laganao invited schools, communities, and churches to check out The PACT Initiative on Facebook, where they can sign up as facilitators and implement the program.

Anyone needing help can call the SPMC-IPBM crisis hotline; numbers are posted on the Facebook pages of SPMC and SPMC-IPBM. GRS