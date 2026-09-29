SPMC reports rise in suicide referrals

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTION OF SUICIDE

HEALTH authorities at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) have recorded an increase in suicide attempt referrals this year, along with a surge in crisis hotline calls involving young patients, including children as young as 12.

The trend has prompted mental health specialists to urge families, schools, and communities to intervene early, build safe spaces for young people, and address mental health concerns before they escalate.

Speaking at the Healthy Davao Media Forum at the SM City Davao Annex, Dr. Jaseray Louie Catabigan, a resident-in-training at SPMC’s Institute for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, said SPMC Main recorded 75 referrals involving suicide attempts from January to August 2026.

The cases involved various methods, including substance ingestion and hanging, and averaged about eight to 10 referrals a month.

“Suicide prevention is everyone’s concern, not solely the domain of mental health professionals,” Catabigan said, calling for families, educators and communities to work together to support young people.

Connect before crisis

Addressing concerns about school environments, youth stress and campus violence, Catabigan urged teachers and parents to build genuine relationships with children and students rather than wait for a crisis.

“I would suggest teachers connect with their students, involve the community, and involve the parents as well,” she said. “Educate them on recognizing the signs before an individual resorts to ending their own life. We need to watch out for warning signs like social withdrawal, no longer having energy to enjoy activities, giving away possessions, extra recklessness, or missing school events before we just hear news of an attempt in school or at home.”

Catabigan said emotional dysregulation, trauma, and invalidating home environments can contribute to distress and behavioral problems among young patients.

She cautioned parents against dismissing children's struggles with statements such as, “You’re being dramatic; we didn’t have mental health issues when we were kids.”

“It’s a wake-up call for all of us to talk to our children, get to know them, and connect,” Catabigan said. “If they feel safe enough to confide in us, they will feel heard. If we don’t address the stigma, we’re just teaching our children to hide their pain until it comes bubbling up later when it’s difficult to control.”

Crisis hotline expands access

To meet the growing demand for psychiatric support, SPMC established a dedicated Crisis Hotline Unit that operates daily, including holidays.

Trained responders use de-escalation, grounding, and breathing techniques to help callers in crisis.

SPMC refers callers considered at high risk, including those who are actively suicidal or at risk of harming themselves, to its Psychiatric Emergency Unit, which operates 24 hours a day.

Since the hotline launched in July, the unit has received about 297 calls, with around 100 cases escalated to the PEU.

Catabigan also addressed misconceptions about factors that may contribute to youth aggression and mental health problems.

She said current psychiatric and social science research does not establish video games as a direct, defining cause of real-world aggression or violence among children.

She also emphasized that asking a child directly about self-harm or suicide does not plant the idea. Instead, a calm and direct conversation can help identify risk and open a path to support.

Catabigan stressed that mental health conditions such as depression are medical conditions that can be treated.

People seeking help or guidance may contact the SPMC Crisis Hotline Unit. The hospital also posts updates and mental health resources on its official social media channels. GRS