SPMC sees hike in respiratory-related diseases due to temperature surge

AN OFFICIAL from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) said they expect an increase in respiratory-related diseases caused by the increasing temperatures.

Dr. Delta S. Aguilar, head of the Infectious Disease Cluster for Reemerging Disease under the Department of Pediatrics of SPMC, said during Habi at Kape on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at the Ayala Malls Abreeza, that the hospital will implement several measures to combat the increasing cases of respiratory-related diseases in the region.

Aguilar added that they will intensify their education campaign on respiratory-related diseases and advised Dabawenyos to update their vaccination. She said they should follow health protocols, drink lots of water, and have enough sleep, especially for children.

“So, we have posters around that could help them to get education from reading it, and of course, our doctors, our training pediatricians are very much equipped to advise our parents. And vaccination is offered by SPMC as well,” she said.

She also shared that the SPMC provides pediatricians to every health center in every barangay as part of their training. The hospital has adopted several barangays where pediatricians go house to house to provide consultation on children.

Aguilar also stressed the importance of wearing masks for the younger and elderly population, especially when going outside as a preventive measure against contracting respiratory diseases.

“If you think you are coughing or your child is coughing then you have to wear a mask and we have been accustomed to that. Siguro kinahanglan na ibalik karon labi na kadtong mga naay sintomas, even if it is pertussis or not, you need to wear a mask (If you think you are coughing, then you have to wear a mask, and we have been accustomed to that. People need to return to wearing masks, especially if they have illnesses, even if it is pertussis or not),” she said.

Meanwhile, for mothers who did not avail of the vaccines offered by health centers, Aguilar expressed that they may visit their nearest centers. She emphasized that not only barangay health workers are assigned to the center but also doctors who could provide consultation for their children. Niel Ayala Otacan, DNSC Intern