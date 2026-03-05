SPMC set for major expansion

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is set for major expansion following the approval of House Bills 1066 and 5573, alongside plans to open a Trauma Institute, increase bed capacity, and recent national recognitions highlighting its performance and service quality.

House Bill 1066 and House Bill 5573

Dr. Ricardo Audan, Medical Center Chief of SPMC, announced during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape Business Forum at Ayala, Abreeza Malls, that during the Congressional hearing on the proposed increase in the bed capacity of Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) on February 25, a House Bill was initially filed by Representative Ungab of Davao City’s third district. He was the first to initiate House Bill No. 1066, which sought to increase SPMC’s bed capacity to 2,000. However, the proposal was delayed for two years.

Later, seven congressmen from the Davao Region — Hon. Carmen Zamora, Hon. Miguel Almario, Hon. Trecy Cagas, Hon. Carlo Uy, Hon. Nelson Dayanghirang, Hon. Manuel Lagdameo, and Hon. Leonil Diongsan — filed another bill, House Bill No. 5573, with the same aim of increasing SPMC’s bed capacity to 2,000.

Audan said that during Congress deliberations, Dr. Audan was allowed to deliver a privilege speech where he presented the hospital’s census data. Eventually, Congress members approved the proposal to raise the bed capacity to 2,000.

According to Audan, Deputy Speaker of the 20th Congress, Ferjenel Biron of the 4th District of Iloilo, even suggested an even higher target.

“He asked me, ‘Doctor, based on your census, why not aim for 3,000 beds? Make it 2,500 instead.’ I answered, ‘It is also difficult to manage 3,000 beds, especially in terms of hiring employees’.”

Rep. Biron then amended and consolidated House Bill No. 1066 and House Bill No. 5573, adjusting the proposed increase to a range of 2,000 to 2,500 beds.

The amended version was approved by the House of Representatives.

Once the bill is fully approved and enacted into law, it will lead to increased budget allocation, hiring of additional human resources, reduced congestion, expansion of services, and further investment in advanced medical technology and infrastructure.

SPMC to open Trauma Institute to ease ER congestion

Meanwhile, the government hospital is set to open the Trauma Institute within the year, as part of efforts to address the increasing number of trauma cases and hospital congestion.

Hospital officials said the facility, which is located in front of the Emergency Room, is already built but is still undergoing final rectifications. The target opening is in 2026.

“SPMC is the only government hospital in Davao City classified as an apex and referral center, and we receive a large number of trauma cases,” Dr. Audan said, noting the need for a dedicated trauma facility.

Currently, trauma and non-trauma cases are treated in the same Emergency Room.

“Right now, trauma and non-trauma cases are handled in one ER. Once we open the Trauma Institute, congestion in the main operating rooms will be reduced because trauma patients will have a separate facility,” Dr. Audan explained.

The hospital also reported that its approved bed capacity is 1,500, but actual occupancy has reached between 1,800 and 1,900 patients — about 140 percent above the ideal capacity. Officials said this overcapacity highlights the urgent need for expansion.

Kidney Transplant Institute progressing

Meanwhile, SPMC’s Kidney Transplant Institute is progressing well. A partial opening was held last November 28, 2025, and the facility is expected to become fully operational within the year.

The hospital management said the expansions aim to improve patient care, reduce overcrowding, and strengthen specialized medical services in the region.

Ranked 29th in PH in World’s Best Hospitals 2026

Meanwhile, Audan also conveyed that SPMC has been ranked 29th among hospitals in the Philippines in the World’s Best Hospitals 2026 list.

The ranking is based on measurable indicators, including quality of care, patient outcomes, peer recommendations, and staff performance.

SPMC officials emphasized that quality of care remains a top priority, noting that the hospital continues to exert efforts to ensure patient satisfaction. They also highlighted the importance of improving patient outcomes as a key factor in achieving higher standards of healthcare service.

Other recognitions

SPMC has been included in the Top 300 of the Philippines’ Best Employers 2026, ranking 142nd overall.

The recognition was part of the fourth edition of the nationwide study, which evaluated around 3,400 companies with at least 250 employees. The assessment was based on surveys involving more than 16,000 employees and approximately 700,000 evaluations.

SPMC also received another major recognition during the Convention of the Philippine Hospital Association, where it was named the 2nd Most Outstanding Government Tertiary Hospital in the Philippines.

Hospital officials said the awards reflect the institution’s strong workforce performance and continued commitment to quality healthcare service. MARY ROSE A. ABULOC, DORSU INTERN