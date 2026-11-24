THE Women and Children Protection Unit (WCPU) of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City has handled more cases of violence against women and children this year than any other hospital protection unit in the country, national data show.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 8, 2026, the SPMC unit handled 1,350 cases of violence against children and 440 cases of violence against women, or 1,790 in all, according to statistics posted by the Child Protection Network (CPN).

This was ahead of the Philippine General Hospital Child Protection Unit in Manila with 1,666 cases and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu with 1,475. The PGH unit, however, handled more cases involving children, at 1,649.

Louella Young, a registered social worker and supervisor of the SPMC unit, said during the Healthy Davao Media Forum on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at SM City Davao, that about three-fourths of the unit's child cases this year involved sexual abuse.

She said the unit sees at least 10 patients a day.

"Sa WCPU hindi kami bababa ng 10 na pasyente in a day (In WCPU, we get no fewer than 10 patients a day)," Young said.

Young said sexual abuse cases among children, particularly girls, rose this year, but she could not yet give comparative figures from previous years.

More are reporting

Young said the rise may reflect more survivors coming forward rather than more abuse.

"Siguro dili pud, I don't think kay daghan og na-abuse gyud. But siguro daghan ang mga na-abuso nga naga-report na (Maybe it's not that more people are being abused, but that more of those who were abused are now reporting)," she said.

The unit now receives more acute cases, or those reported within 72 hours of the abuse, unlike before when survivors took months or years to seek help, she said.

Young said most of the perpetrators are people the survivors know, such as neighbors, while strangers account for less than five percent.

"Kung tan-awon nato ang base sa statistics, taas kaayo ang number of perpetrators nga mga neighbors. Someone nga kaila gyud kaayo sa pasyente (If we look at the statistics, the number of perpetrators who are neighbors is very high. Someone the patient knows very well)," she said.

Some children are also abused by people they first met online, she added.

The most common cases involve girls aged 16 and below who became pregnant by partners in their 20s to 40s, Young said.

Prevention, wider reach

Young said the unit, together with partner nongovernment organizations such as the Development of People's Foundation, has trained other cities, municipalities and hospitals to handle cases of violence against women and children, so survivors no longer need to travel to Davao City for help.

"We also trained different cities, municipalities, hospitals, to cater to cases of violence against women para hindi na po kailangan pang pumunta sa Davao City (so they no longer need to come to Davao City)," she said.

The unit also looks after survivors' mental health. A psychiatrist visits the unit every Wednesday to see patients who need urgent care, and an in-house psychometrician has screened all of the unit's patients for about two years, Young said.

The city's Integrated Gender and Development Division, social welfare offices, the Special Office for Children's Concern, the police and the hospital are also educating parents, children and schools to prevent abuse, though gaps remain, she said.

SPMC's child psychiatrists have also launched the Parents and Classrooms Together (PACT) initiative, a free online program that trains parents and teachers to spot warning signs and prevent violence among young people.

Some go back

Young said some women return to their abusive partners and seek for help.

"What we can do is just to give them the necessary information, unsa tong mga laws nga nagaprotekta sa ilaha, unsa tong mga available services that is given to them by the government, and then it's up to them to decide kung mag-file og case or dili (What we can do is just to give them the necessary information, what laws protect them, what services the government makes available to them, and then it's up to them to decide whether to file a case or not)," she said.

The WCPU, which has operated for 27 years, provides medico-legal and psychosocial services and works with the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the police and nongovernment organizations, she said. It has 10 trained child protection specialists.

Where to seek help

Aside from the SPMC unit, survivors in Davao City may seek help from violence against women and children desks in barangays, the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Davao City Police Office, and the Sidlakan Center for women, Councilor Antoinette Principe said in November 2025.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines legal aid office also provides free legal assistance, she said.

The unit, on the second floor of the SPMC main building, is open Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also has a helpline for inquiries and referrals, Young said.

She urged the public to join activities for the 18-day campaign to end violence against women, which starts on Wednesday, Nov. 25, so they can learn about the services the government offers. SPMC will also hold a Children's Month program at its canopy area on Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 to 10 am. GRS