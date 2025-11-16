SPMC Trauma Center impresses DOH inspectors

“DURING the final DOH TWG visit of the year, we were once again reminded that this center is truly in a league of its own,” wrote Dr. Aireen Patricia M. Madrid in her social media post summing up their recent visit to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Trauma Institute last week, November 13, 2025.

Dr. Madrid, executive secretary of the Department of Health Technical Working Group for Trauma Centers (DOH-TWG), was with Dr. Joseph T. Juico, chief of the Trauma Surgery and Critical Care Section of the Department of Surgery of Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, to quiz the key personnel of the SPMC Trauma Center, as part of the regular monitoring of the trauma centers all over the country, to assess the centers’ capabilities.

“I remain in awe, a genuine fan of this institution that is a different animal altogether — relentless, disciplined, and deeply committed to excellence,” Dr. Madrid’s post continued.

There are 20 National Specialty Center (1), Advanced Comprehensive (6), and Basic Comprehensive (13) Centers in the country, of which SPMC Trauma Center is classified as Advanced or AC.

“So far, it’s way above expectations,” Dr. Juico said of their inspection as we went through the emergency department and the blood bank after the session with the personnel. “Ang taas ng standard niya (It holds a high standard).”

“It is actually way beyond the basic requirements that the DOH requires,” he said adding that for this year, they have already visited 12 government hospitals with trauma care, including SPMC.