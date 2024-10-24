Spooktacular fun awaits at Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts’ Halloween promo 2024!

GET ready for a Halloween celebration filled with excitement and wonder at Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort! Join us on October 27, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the magnificent Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom for our thrilling "Joyful Hauntings-An Inside Out Halloween Party at Dusit Davao” event, designed to delight families and Halloween lovers alike!

Step into a magical world where fun, laughter, and festive activities await guests of all ages! For just P2,600, enjoy a fantastic experience tailored for one kid and one adult. Want to share the joy? Bring along extra friends—additional adults can join for P1,400, while extra kids are welcome for P1,200!

If you’re looking to make the most of the occasion, our exclusive room packages start at P8,998, which includes an overnight stay for two with breakfast, complete with delightful Halloween treats to enjoy throughout your stay!

But that’s not all! At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we’re rolling out a hauntingly delightful halloween experience featuring a Trick-or-Treat experience that promises fun and adventure for both kids and parents at Tamsi Hall! Guests are invited to a thrilling evening at the resort for only P1,400 per adult and P700 for children aged 6-11. The night includes a delectable dinner buffet and an outdoor movie screening, promising a fun-filled, spooky experience with great food and entertainment in paradise.

Room packages here start at P9,788, including an overnight stay for two with breakfast, plus complimentary boat and van transfers, along with scrumptious Halloween treats to keep the spirit alive!

This is your chance to create unforgettable memories filled with joy, laughter, and Halloween magic! Don’t let this thrilling opportunity pass you by—book your Halloween adventure today at Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts and let the festivities begin!

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort’s Room reservations team at (63) 82 272 7500 or through email at d2dvrsvn@dusit.com or dtlirsvn@dusit.com . You may also reach the Food and Beverage reservation team at 09055621370 or d2dv.fbreservations@dusit.com. PR