11th Asia-Oceania Sambo tilt seen boosting sports tourism

MANILA — The Philippines is set to receive another boost in sports tourism when it hosts the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships from June 23 to 27 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The tournament, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC), is expected to attract more than 600 athletes from 31 countries, according to Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. president Paolo Tancontian.

“We expected only about 500 athletes, but the numbers continue to grow. We already have about 400 athletes confirmed, and we could end up with more than 600 grapplers from 31 countries,” Tancontian said.

Tancontian said Cambodia will send a 42-member delegation as it seeks to make its presence felt in the five-day tournament sanctioned by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

“These numbers may seem small compared to team sports, but for sambo, that’s a significant turnout,” he said.

He added that countries such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Syria, along with Oceania nations Australia and New Zealand, have expressed strong interest in joining the region’s premier sambo competition.

Tancontian said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affected participation, but he remains encouraged by the projected turnout.

“We were hoping all 36 member-countries of the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania would send teams. If we get 31 nations, I would be very happy,” he said.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio described the strong participation as another positive sign that sports tourism continues to generate economic opportunities for the country.

“Hosting a well-organized international competition like the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships is always a welcome undertaking that generates income for both the government and the tourism industry,” Gregorio said.

He noted that international sporting events benefit athletes, visitors, fans, and local stakeholders alike.

“Sports events like these create win-win situations for everyone involved, from foreign visitors and fans to the organizations and communities that help stage them,” he said.

Gregorio also credited Administrative Order No. 38, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in October 2025, for strengthening the country’s sports tourism initiatives by creating the NST-IAC.

“With every international competition we host, the NST-IAC provides the guidance and framework needed to ensure these sports and tourism showcases leave lasting impressions on our guests,” said Gregorio, who also chairs the committee.

He emphasized that Filipino hospitality remains a key ingredient in the country’s efforts to attract international sporting events.

“Exposing our visitors to the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people is something that sets us apart,” he said.

Gregorio added that the government, national sports associations, and private-sector partners have developed a more coordinated approach to hosting international competitions.

“The template for staging successful international tournaments is already in place, and we continue to improve it so each event becomes better than the last,” he said.

“The coordination and cooperation among government agencies, national sports associations, and private-sector partners have become more integrated, efficient, and cohesive.”

Gregorio said organizers aim to apply those lessons and best practices to ensure the Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships become another successful showcase for Philippine sports and tourism. PR