1,600 join first Tagum Tourism Sunset Run

Around 1,600 runners took part in the first Tagum Tourism Sunset Run on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the City Hall Grounds, turning a rainy evening into a lively celebration of fitness, tourism, and local culture.

The City Government of Tagum, in partnership with the Tagum City Tourism, Arts and Culture Council Inc., organized the 5K and 10K run as part of the city’s celebration of World Tourism Month.

Despite the rain, runners pushed through the routes before joining a foam party that capped the event with a festive atmosphere.

Organizers said the activity aimed to promote fitness and camaraderie while supporting initiatives that showcase Tagum’s culture, arts, tourism, and local identity as a Creative City.

The event also highlighted sports tourism as part of Tagum’s efforts to promote the city as a destination for recreation and tourism among residents and visitors. PR