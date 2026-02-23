2026 Davraa Meet hostilities underway

The powerhouse Davao City Durians open their title defense as the 2026 Davraa Meet hostilities unfold beginning Monday, February 23, across venues in Davao del Norte, with 11 divisions fielding thousands of athletes determined to unseat the reigning champions.

The opening ceremonies of the regional were ongoing as of Sunday press time at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex, with over 9,000 expected delegates.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division sports officer Deony Ferolino said the 1,100-strong delegation completed a 30-day training camp that sharpened discipline, teamwork, and mental toughness.

“The Davao Durians aim to surpass 200 gold medals in the meet. Beyond the medal count, we aspire to showcase sportsmanship, unity, and excellence, bringing pride to Davao City and demonstrating the true spirit of competitive athletics,” he said, adding the team lives by a familiar mantra: “In Davao City, the best is here—not only in talent but in character.”

The Durians remain strongest in swimming, volleyball, wushu, pencak silat, dancesport, and basketball, while continuing to build depth in baseball, football, badminton, archery, and athletics.

The 934-member DavNor Pioneers aim to improve on last year’s runner-up finish. Division sports officer Arnel Labasan said structured in-house training sharpened both skills and mindset. “It builds discipline, teamwork, and mental readiness,” he said. Volleyball, athletics, dancesport, swimming, and boxing anchor their medal bid.

From Davao de Oro, the 734-strong Davao de Oro Thunderbolts trained under a centralized program backed by local leaders. Training director Ruben Reponte said organized sessions and volunteer coaches improved readiness. “Our athletes improved technically and mentally,” he said, adding they aim for a second-place finish and more qualifiers to the Palarong Pambansa, with football, taekwondo, and track leading their charge.

The DavSur Cobras of Davao del Sur bring 853 athletes molded through intensive training and academic support. Division sports officer Joveth Tubiano said the goal is a Top 5 finish and more national qualifiers while maintaining classroom performance. “We train champions in sport and in school,” he said.

