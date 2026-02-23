2026 Davraa Meet opens despite downpour, region targets 2nd in Palaro

TAGUM CITY — Despite a heavy downpour, 9,801 delegates opened the 2026 Davao Regional Athletics Association (Davraa) Meet on Sunday, as Davao Region set its sights on a top-two finish in the upcoming 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

The rain did little to dampen spirits as 11 delegations paraded at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex, showcasing sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib formally lit the torch and passed it to the athletes, sparking the start of the competition amid the showers. Leading the Davraa torch relay were the region’s top student-athletes, including gold and bronze medalists from the 2025 Palarong Pambansa.

Tagum City’s Elaiza Jane E. Irog-Irog, 2025 Palarong Pambansa Taekwondo-Kyorogi gold medalist, then lit the 2026 Davraa athletic cauldron, officially signaling the start of the games.

Participants and guests enjoyed a fire dance performance by Koryo Mindanao, followed by an extravagant fireworks display.

Eyes on Palaro 2nd

After placing fourth in last year’s Palarong Pambansa, just one gold medal shy of third, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao regional director Allan G. Farnazo said the region is aiming higher this year.

“The number of gold medals won by Davao City increased by 13.62 percent in 2025 compared to 2024,” Farnazo noted. Of the region’s 43 golds last year, 16 came from Davao City.

He encouraged every athlete to push harder while assuring them of continued support. “This forecast is not only based on potential but on challenging the strength of Davao Region and raising the bar of performance higher,” he said.

Bigger and better 2026 Davraa

The Provincial Government of Davao del Norte, in partnership with Tagum City, once again hosted Davraa. Governor Jubahib said the province is honored to stage the event and is ready to host again in 2027.

“Through sports, the younger generation can build skills, resilience, and character while shaping the future,” he said.

Provincial Administrator Atty. Ralph Dela Cruz said P5 million from the Special Education Fund (SEF) was allocated for the games, ensuring the same high-quality hosting as last year.

Despite the heavy rainfall caused by the shear line and easterlies, safety and security measures were firmly in place. About 250 police personnel were deployed to playing venues and billeting quarters, with support from the Philippine Army and other security units.

Giovanni I. Gulanes of the Provincial Sports and Youth Development Office said Governor Jubahib prioritized athlete safety, coordinating closely with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and activating the Incident Command System.

A total of 9,108 delegates are participating, including 5,963 athletes, 1,108 coaches, 235 female athlete chaperones, and 1,802 officials and committee members.

Games will run from February 23 to 28 across 13 schools in Tagum City. RGP