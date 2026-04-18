23-bout Muay X Fight Series set

Davao City’s grassroots fight scene returns to the spotlight as the 2026 Muay X: Fight Series stages a 23-bout card on Saturday, April 18, at the Crossing Bayabas covered court in Toril.

Organized by the Reality Fighting League, the event features kickboxing, muay thai, and mixed martial arts bouts.

League president Alma Rhea Alojipan said the promotion aims to develop grassroots talent, especially young and beginner fighters entering the sport.

“We expose them early and prepare them for bigger arenas,” Alojipan said during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, Thursday, April 16, 2026.

“Expose them young and prepare them for bigger arenas,” Alojipan said, referring to the league’s efforts to build confidence and experience among its members.

She said that safety remains a priority, with organizers securing waivers and putting emergency measures in place throughout the event.

Alojipan added that the league is open to partnerships to support its athletes.

“We are also open for partnerships to support our kids for bigger opportunities ahead,” she said. “This is part of our aim to promote upcoming fighters as they work toward national and international bouts.”

Meanwhile, Muay-X Muay Thai and Boxing Gym owner AEB Montefalcon said the most important trait he looks for in a fighter goes beyond skill.

“Kaisog ra gyud (Just courage),” he said.

For Montefalcon, courage means more than aggression. It reflects a fighter’s mindset to face any opponent, absorb pressure, and keep moving despite fatigue and pain. While techniques can be trained, he said, courage allows fighters to apply those skills under pressure and continue to grow.

Tickets cost ₱500 for ringside and ₱300 for VIP. Organizers expect a strong turnout from fight fans eager to see the next wave of homegrown talent.

The Muay X: Fight Series serves as a platform where raw talent is tested, resilience is built, and each bout can open doors to bigger stages in the national and international fight scene. ELIENER ACERO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN