25th Aboitiz Football Cup kicks off in Davao City

The Aboitiz Football Cup celebrates its 25th season with renewed focus on grassroots development, environmental responsibility, and community engagement, organizers said Friday.

Launched in 1997 in Cebu, the tournament has grown into the country’s longest-running grassroots football competition, involving more than 2,000 teams and over 50,000 players nationwide over nearly three decades.

Welfredo D. Dalumpines, Impact Lead for Climate Action at Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., said Season 25 represents both longevity and purpose.

“Season 25 is a milestone. It reflects our commitment to developing not only skills but also the mindset needed for national and international competition,” Dalumpines said.

Organizer Liza Kriztel Dureza-Valencia of CR7 Food Truck Football Club said the Davao leg, scheduled February 28 to March 1 at Tionko Football Grounds, will host 90 teams with around 1,000 players, coaches, and supporters.

Games start immediately after the opening ceremony and conclude with the awarding ceremonies.

The tournament features 13 categories, from under-six (U6) to under-18 (U18), including divisions for parents. Young players will compete in development-focused formats, such as 3v3 for U6 and U7 and 5v5 for U9 and U11.

“This is important for children to experience true football early and to focus on development rather than prizes,” Valencia said. “We want longer playing time and meaningful learning for every participant.”

She added that live updates and schedules will be accessible through the Tournify digital platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Ernesto Ortonio Jr., president of the Davao South Regional Football Association, highlighted the tournament’s role in shaping disciplined athletes and responsible citizens.

“Football is our mission. It teaches discipline, teamwork, and values that prepare young players for life,” Ortonio said. “There is a process in developing players, starting as early as six years old.”

He noted that Davao has consistently produced national-level players and continues strengthening programs through grassroots initiatives, including engagement with indigenous communities.

Enriczar T. Tia, president and COO of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc., reaffirmed support for youth and community development through sports.

Engineer Reynard Jon Felix added that investing in grassroots football is an investment in Davao’s future, noting that sports teach discipline, teamwork, and leadership.

Season 25 features competitive U16 and U18 divisions, with champions advancing to the AFC Champions League in late May at Aboitiz Pitch, Batangas. The national competition brings top regional teams together for higher-level exposure and development.

Organizers also highlighted the Wasteless Campaign, integrating environmental advocacy into the tournament. Clubs are encouraged to join coastal clean-up activities at Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, promoting marine conservation, waste management, and sea turtle protection.

As part of outreach, football clinics will be conducted in Marilog District, introducing basic skills, promoting discipline and teamwork, encouraging active lifestyles, and expanding access to sports in upland areas.

The Davao leg is organized with the Davao South Regional Football Association and CR7 Food Truck Football Club, aligning local programs with national development standards. Major sponsor Davao Light and minor sponsor Therma South continue supporting youth empowerment and sustainability goals.

With its 25th season, the Aboitiz Football Cup remains one of the region’s most anticipated football festivals. Winners will receive trophies and medals. Dorothy Harriet Cabante/DNSC, SunStar Intern