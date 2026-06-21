3 Davao swimmers in SEA open water championships

Three Davao City swimmers earned spots in the Team Philippines that will compete in the 4th Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships after qualifying during the National Open Water Swimming Tryouts held June 5-7, 2026, in Boracay Newcoast, Malay, Aklan.

Philippine Aquatics Inc. named Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon, Joshua Raphael Del Rio and Ziva Alexci Lomuntad to the national squad in a memorandum issued June 16.

The three Dabawenyos will represent the Philippines against some of Southeast Asia’s top open water swimmers when the championships take place in August.

For Del Rio, a 23-year-old fifth-year AB Interdisciplinary Studies student at Ateneo de Manila University, making the team reflect years of dedication to the sport.

“I feel very excited. I’ve been working hard and training every day for this meet, and it feels good to make the team,” he said.

The tournament will mark Del Rio’s third time representing the Philippines in open water swimming. He previously competed in the Oceanman Asian Championships in Krabi, Thailand, the first Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships in Malaysia, and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

“It feels surreal even though I’ve already competed several times representing the country,” he said.

Del Rio began swimming at a young age and developed an interest in open water while crossing the waters between Davao City and Samal Island.

“Nag-start talaga siya as part of training kasi kaya naman yung swim from Davao to Samal. Doon ako nagkaroon ng interest sa open water (I first got into it as part of my training because I was already capable of swimming from Davao to Samal. That experience sparked my interest in open water swimming),” he said.

His career highlights include multiple Davraa medals, a stint at the 2018 Palarong Pambansa in Vigan, a gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal at the 2018 BIMP-NT Friendship Games, and a gold medal plus six other podium finishes at the 2019 Arafura Games. He was also named UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year and currently serves as captain of Ateneo de Manila University’s men’s swimming team.

Labanon, an incoming second-year student at Ateneo de Manila University, said he is grateful for another opportunity to wear the national colors.

“It’s a great opportunity to compete against some of the best open water swimmers in Southeast Asia,” he said.

The championship will be Labanon’s seventh major open water competition and his second time representing the Philippines in the discipline.

“It’s a privilege and a responsibility. I’m proud to wear the Philippine colors and give my best for the country,” he said.

Labanon saidq that open water swimming presents challenges beyond those found in pool competitions.

“In open water, you have to deal with waves, currents, weather conditions and navigation, so it’s more unpredictable than pool swimming,” he said.

To prepare for the competition, he plans to focus on endurance training, race simulations and recovery.

Labanon started competing in open water swimming in 2021 and has represented the Philippines in international events, including the Asean School Games in Vietnam and the Asian Open Water Championships in Hong Kong. Among his achievements are four gold medals at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa and the Most Valuable Player award at Batang Pinoy 2023.

Meanwhile, Lomuntad, a Grade 8 student at Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, will make her debut as a member of the Philippine team.

“I feel honored to represent my country and privileged to compete with the best of the best of Southeast Asia,” she said.

The young swimmer said open water races require athletes to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

“Open water swimming is different because conditions can change anytime depending on the waves, currents and weather,” she said.

Lomuntad has trained in swimming for the past three years and has won medals in regional, national and international competitions, including the Asian Open Schools Invitational Swimming Competition in Thailand and the Palarong Pambansa.

To prepare for her first international stint with the national team, she plans to continue combining pool training and open water sessions to improve her endurance and pacing.

All three swimmers said they hope to gain valuable experience and deliver strong performances for the Philippines against some of the region’s best open water athletes.

Del Rio also emphasized the importance of learning how to swim, especially in an archipelagic country like the Philippines.

“I think swimming is an essential skill that should be learned while we’re young. Our country is surrounded by bodies of water, and that carries risks, especially for those who do not know how to swim,” he said.

As they prepare for the August championships, the three Dabawenyos carry not only their personal goals but also the hopes of representing Davao City and the Philippines on the regional stage. Hannah Micaella Albino/Spamast, SunStar Intern