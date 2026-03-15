3-leg national taekwondo meet kicks off in Davao

The World Olympic Taekwondo Federation (WOTF) will bring top taekwondo talent to Davao City as it launches the first of its three-leg national championship, slated April 10 to 12 at the Toril gym.

Organizers expect hundreds of athletes to compete as the young federation continues to expand its reach in the Philippine martial arts scene.

Speaking during Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association Forum, WOTF vice president and TAP elite president Jun Liwag said the organization has grown quickly since its founding two years ago, driven by its “athlete first” approach.

“What started locally is now gaining attention beyond the country,” Liwag said. “We want to give Filipino athletes more opportunities to compete and develop on the international stage.”

The federation operates under the leadership of WOTF president Moon Dae-sung, who won the heavyweight gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Liwag said the organization aims to raise the technical standards of Filipino practitioners and open pathways toward international competition.

“Our mandate is to elevate the level of Filipino athletes, especially in taekwondo,” Liwag said. “We want to give promising athletes the chance to grow internationally and, hopefully, one day represent the country in the Olympics.”

Aside from competition matches, participants will attend seminars and undergo formal examinations conducted by senior masters to strengthen both technical skills and officiating knowledge.

Clubs from across Luzon and the Visayas have already signified interest in joining the Davao leg. Registration committee head Nicah Liwag said organizers expect around 500 entries while keeping the tournament manageable for quality competition.

“We want to make sure the event runs smoothly and that the athletes get the best experience possible,” she said.

The Davao tournament will open the federation’s three-leg national series. The Luzon leg is scheduled in Pampanga in June, followed by the Visayas leg in Jagna, Bohol, in July. The series will culminate in the World Championship set in Manila in September.

Through the national series, WOTF hopes to discover and develop the next generation of Filipino taekwondo jins who could eventually compete on the global stage. Marlon Cotillon/ DNSC, SunStar Intern