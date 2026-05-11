3 promising bets banner country’s campaign in Karate One Youth League

Promising young karatekas Sebastian Neil Mañalac, Zian Alexander Sing, and Aeleyah Magrata will lead the Philippines’ campaign in the Karate One Youth League, which opens Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Backed by strong international credentials and consistent performances in local tournaments, the three young fighters are considered among the country’s top medal hopes in the four-day tournament organized by the Karate ng Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. and sanctioned by the World Karate Federation.

Mañalac, 17, enters as one of the Philippines’ brightest prospects after dominating his division in the National Championships over the past five years and consistently winning gold medals in the Batang Pinoy National Games.

The junior kumite specialist captured one gold and one bronze medal in the 22nd Asian Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Karate Championships held at the Philsports Arena in 2024, helping him climb to No. 8 in the WKF world rankings for his age group.

He also won a gold and a bronze medal in the inaugural Asian Karate Federation Youth Tournament and training camp in Wuhan, China, in 2024.

In his most recent overseas stint, the Lourdes School of Mandaluyong graduate won two matches in the junior men’s kumite -68-kilogram division during the Karate One Youth League leg in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, last February.

Sing, also 17, enters the tournament with momentum after ruling the junior men’s 61-kilogram division in the 4th Shureido International Karate Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, last year.

He also dominated his weight class in the 6th Manuel Veguillas Philippine International Open Karate Championship earlier this year and in the recent National Championships in Tagaytay City.

Meanwhile, Magrata hopes to make her mark in the junior women’s 66kg kumite division.

Known for excelling in both kumite and kata, Magrata won the junior female intermediate kata title and settled for silver in the cadet female +61kg kumite division during the 2025 Batang Pinoy National Games in General Santos City.

She also emerged as the Karate Pilipinas Grand Winner in the junior female kumite -66kg category last year.

“All three young karatekas have been training very hard, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they figure prominently in the battle for gold in their respective age-group categories,” said Ricky Lim.

“There may be others, but for now, Mañalac, Sing, and Magrata are our brightest hopes for the Karate One Youth League Manila leg,” he added. PR